Global stocks retreat from record highs amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty

US investors felt renewed confidence in the financial markets after better-than-expected producer price data further reduced expectations that the Federal Reserve will increase rates next month. Photograph: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

While better-than-expected consumer data in the US boosted investors’ confidence in the market during early trading hours on Wall Street, poor returns for UK-listed mining companies sparked a two-week low on the London Stock Exchange.

The Iseq All-Share index fell 0.47 per cent on Thursday to close at 14,385.15, following falls in share prices from Ryanair and Great Western Mining.

Building materials group Kingspan saw its share price fall 0.87 per cent on Thursday to close at €102.90.

This comes on the day it announced its acquisition of a majority stake in Grupo Ltd, an Argentinian structural insulated panels manufacturer, and two days after the Cavan-based insulation giant signalled an expansion into its data centre presence with the purchase of BMC Manufacturing Group.

Ryanair’s stock dropped a clean 1 per cent to close on €24.65, while the Nevada-based, Dublin-listed Great Western Mining saw its shares decrease 9.5 per cent, to close on a share price of 3.8 cent.

Kerry Group had a more positive result, with its share price increasing 1.5 per cent to close at €83.90. Glanbia rose 1.20 per cent to €23.64, while Origin Enterprises followed slightly behind, rising 1.01 per cent to close at €4.50.

The banking sector saw mixed returns, with AIB gaining 0.6 per cent to close at €10.69, although Bank of Ireland dropped 0.2 per cent to close at €18.875. Permanent TSB saw no change in its share price, holding at €2.95.

LONDON

The London Stock Exchange was rattled as the blue-chip FTSE 100 index was reduced to a two-week low, a result hardly offset by the more domestically-minded FTSE 250’s increase of 0.1 per cent.

The FTSE 100 fell 0.56 per cent at close after the UK-based Chilean mining company Antofagasta’s downbeat copper production ​forecast sparked losses in the mining sector and offset any relief from stronger-than-expected economic growth in June.

The company’s share fell by 6.8 per cent after it ceased operations at a primary mine. This sparked losses among other mining companies too, with Rio Tinto and Anglo American dropping 4.8 per cent and 3.5 per cent respectively.

Property developer Berkeley saw greater returns, increasing its share price by 2.76 per cent, as did Lion Finance by 5.19 per cent.

EUROPE

Elsewhere in Europe, shares dipped slightly and retreated further from the record highs they reached for days in a row last week, as continental investors grow more cautious about where their money goes.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index decreased fractionally by 0.04 per cent on Thursday despite impressive gains by some. Dutch payment company Adyen jumped 16.40 at the close of business after it shared financial results from the first half of the year and raised its outlook for the second half.

British companies trading on the euro stock market saw minimal change in their share prices: Lloyds Banking was up 0.09 per cent, oil giant BP was down 1.56 per cent, while Barclays bank decreased 0.08 per cent.

NEW YORK

During early trading hours on Wall Street, US investors felt renewed confidence in the financial markets after better-than-expected producer price data further reduced expectations that the Federal Reserve will increase rates next month.

Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rose before midday New York time, by about 0.2 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively.

Tech stocks swelled to an intraday record high on the S&P 500 while oil suppliers took a slight hit, with higher inventories and lower global demand forecasts offsetting widespread geopolitical concerns.

Prospects of a US-Iran peace deal were bogged down with renewed pessimism as Washington and Tehran traded accusations that the other party is not prepared to agree to a deal. – Additional reporting: Reuters.