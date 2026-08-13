Irish Continental Group chief Eamonn Rothwell, who is coming under pressure from some institutional shareholders over the terms of his proposed MBO deal. Photograph: Eric Luke

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Irish Continental Group boss Eamonn Rothwell may succeed with his latest attempt to take the listed ferries group private but it won’t be with the blessing of some institutional investors who, writes Joe Brennan, are set to vote against the management buyout proposal.

Mortgage interest rates in Ireland are rising, according to new Central Bank data, but they are doing so less dramatically than in some other EU states, allowing Ireland to dip below the average euro zone interest rate on new mortgages in June for the first time in over three years. Stephen Conneely has the numbers.

Five years ago, engineering group BMC Manufacturing was making pretax profits of just over €50,000; last year, it was €22.5 million. Barry O’Halloran takes a look at the business, founded by Brendan Meehan in Ashbourne 35 years ago, which has been utterly transformed by the data centre boom, leading to Tuesday’s €900 million acquisition by Kingspan.

Have you ever wondered about quitting your unfulfilling job and beginning a new, totally different career adventure? Margaret Ward speaks to three people who have made the jump about what they learned and their advice for anyone who might be considering doing the same thing.

If you were surprised by people using Meta’s smart glasses to harass and covertly film women on the street, then you quite simply haven’t been paying attention, writes Ciara O’Brien. This kind of tech-enabled abuse is commonplace, and it is predominantly aimed at women.

The main property development subsidiaries of home builder Evara, which used to be known as Quintain, doubled revenues last year as the group significantly ramped up construction activity, completing close to 1,0 homes in the Dublin region. Killian Woods reports.

Falling petrol prices helped US inflation edge lower last month, to 3.4 per cent in July from 3.5 per cent the previous month, even as the fallout from Donald Trump’s war in Iran continues to reverberate across the economy.

Revolut’s highest-paying subscribers have lost access to a host of WeWork office spaces without warning, including in Dublin, after Europe’s biggest fintech balked at an increase in the shared workspace provider’s fees.

Just two years ago, Intel was in disarray. Revenue was flatlining and the company had racked up $18.8 billion of losses. Since the US government stepped in to take a 10 per cent stake in the business, its shares have quadrupled. Here’s how America’s chip champion, whose Leixlip plant is critical to its network, came back from the brink

A global study found that 78 per cent of marketers thought they provided briefs with clear strategic direction to advertising agencies: only 5 per cent of agencies agreed. Richie Taaffe and Andrew Peacock have built an AI platform to bridge that gap. Olive Keogh talks to the Deece Creative Technologies founders.

As Google tries to keep pace with its rivals, the focus in its new Pixel 11 series phones, launched on Wednesday, is on more AI features, better cameras and improved battery life. Ciara O’Brien takes a look at the latest smartphone.

In our Ask The Lawyer slot, a reader who gave their daughter €335,000 four years ago, the maximum allowable tax-free gift at that time, wonders whether she is now barred from giving her anything else even though the tax-free threshold has risen. Mason Hayes & Curran partner Helen Ferguson responds.

Finally, in this week’s Inside Business podcast, host Ciaran Hancock talks to economics correspondent Eoin Burke-Kennedy about Ireland’s already bulging corporation tax receipts which have been further boosted by an increase in the rate of tax paid by large companies agreed under the auspices of the OECD.

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