Number of objections lodged against plans for D2 hostel

A TD has told Dublin City Council that “the last thing the inner-city community needs is another hostel or hotel”.

Deputy Chris Andrews (SF) made his comment in an objection against plans by Patrick Crean’s Marlet Group to convert a permitted seven-storey office development in Dublin’s docklands into a 496-bed tourist hostel at Martin’s Terrace, Dublin 2.

In an objection, the Dublin Bay South TD said that what the inner city needs is more homes and “as there are already 24 tourist accommodation facilities and seven student accommodation facilities within 1km of the site, the proposed tourist hostel will result in an over-concentration or proliferation of tourist accommodation in the immediate area”.

The joint objection with Cllr Kourtney Kenny (SF) is one of a number lodged against the hostel proposal.

On behalf of Pearse Square Residents Association, Helen Murray echoed the concerns over tourist accommodation, stating that “the addition of a large hostel exacerbates this issue, potentially leading to imbalances in the local community and services”.

In another objection, William Crowley and Shonagh Hurley said: “The introduction of a tourist hostel can alter the social dynamics of our community. The constant turnover of guests may lead to a sense of instability and reduce the sense of community cohesion that we currently enjoy.”

A planning report lodged on behalf of applicants and Marlet subsidiary, Prime GP4 Ltd, with the application by planning consultant Kevin Hughes of Hughes Planning and Development Consultants, said that one of Europe’s largest hostel operators, the Berlin based a&o hostel chain, is to operate the tourist hostel.

Mr Hughes said that the proposed tourist hostel would not result in an over-concentration or proliferation of tourist accommodation in the immediate area.

“We contend that there is a market and a need for additional tourist accommodation within Dublin city centre and it will aid in creating an added tourism draw to the historic and cultural hub that is the Grand Canal Dock and will enhance its status as a tourism destination.”