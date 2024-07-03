Dalata opens new hotel in Liverpool

This is Dalata’s 55th hotel and is one of four new hotels the group is opening in the UK this year, which includes four hotels in Manchester

Dalata, the country’s biggest hotel group, has opened a new hotel in Liverpool city centre as part of its expansion plans. The new facility will create 75 jobs.

The four-star Maldron Hotel Liverpool is in the central location of Park Lane, a four-minute walk from Liverpool city centre and a 15-minute walk from Lime Street Station.

This is Dalata’s 55th hotel and is one of four new hotels the group is opening in the UK. The group will open hotels in Shoreditch in London and Brighton over the next number of months and Edinburgh in 2026. It will also open a new hotel near Croke Park in 2026.

Kirsty Monington the general manager of the Liverpool hotel said that t it would be ideal for the corporate traveler as it is only eight miles from Liverpool’s John Lennon Airport.

The hotel is designed with sustainability credentials that will put it in the top 10 per cent of new non-domestic buildings in the UK, the group said.

Dalata Hotel Group chief executive Dermot Crowley said the group was delighted to open a new hotel in a city with such strong Irish connections and that “Liverpool was a key city for us as part of our expansion strategy”.

When speaking to the Irish Times Dermot Crowley said the group was targeting big cities in the UK and cited the “strong weekend business” in Liverpool.

Dalata was founded in Ireland in 2008 and operates across Ireland, UK and Europe.

Dermot Crowley continued that in the latest trading update for the group it reported that it was down about 1 per cent in May and June versus the same time last year.

The group reported an 18 per cent increase in revenue in its full-year 2023 report.