An Bord Pleanála gives green light to Harold’s Cross scheme

An Bord Pleanála has given the green light to plans for an 181-unit apartment scheme dubbed a “Silicon Docks” style scheme for Harold’s Cross in Dublin 6W.

The decision by the appeals board overturns a decision by Dublin City Council to refuse planning permission to Adroit Company Ltd for the large-scale residential (LRD) scheme that consists of four apartment blocks rising to between four and seven storeys on Harold’s Cross Rd.

The council refused planning permission due to flooding concerns and access issues.

Over 40 submissions were lodged in respect of the LRD scheme when it was before the council and in his submission, the owner of the Mount Jerome crematorium, Alan Massey of Gate Lodge, Mount Jerome said that “this proposed development looks like a modern ‘Silicon Docks’ development of the Dublin Port area that has landed in Harold’s Cross. It is totally out of character with the immediate and surrounding area.”

The appeals board has granted planning permission after Adroit lodged a 123-page appeal to the appeals board.

Consultants for Adroit, Armstrong Fenton Associates, argued that the refusal was unwarranted and the delivery of the scheme would take place in tandem with the flood alleviation programme.

The Harold’s Cross Village Community Council and the residents of Parnell Road were two of 11 parties to restate their opposition to the scheme.

In dealing with the reason for the council refusal, the appeals board has imposed a condition that no part of the scheme should be occupied until the completion of the river Poddle flood alleviation scheme.

As part of her 115-page report on the case, appeals board inspector, Irené McCormack said that the proposed density complied with Government policy to increase densities on underutilised lands within core urban areas in order to promote consolidation and compact growth, prevent further sprawl and address the challenges of climate change.

Ms McCormack also said that the scheme would introduce a new form and height to the area.

“However, I am satisfied that the proposed building heights and their stepped arrangements will avoid any abrupt transitions in scale and height from neighbouring residential dwellings,” she said.

Ms McCormack said that the city skyscape was evolving, and the council development plan noted that although low rise in nature, certain areas of the city have the capacity to accommodate buildings of greater height.