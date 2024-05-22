SYS Group acquires Cork-based Global Life & Finance

Tipperary-headquartered financial services company SYS Group has acquired Cork-based Global Life and Finance, which has €100 million in assets under management.

While the financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, the deal will bring overall assets under management by SYS Group to over €500 million.

The deal is the latest in a series of four recent acquisitions by SYS Group which the company said would position it “as one of the leading Irish financial services businesses”.

Founded in 2000, Global Life & Finance provides financial planning, investment management and pension planning services from its headquarters in Cork City.

It has a portfolio of over 1,000 clients across Cork, Dublin, Kerry, Waterford, Limerick, and Galway. “This will bring the total number of customers SYS Group has to 8,500,” SYS said.

“I am delighted to announce SYS Group’s acquisition of Global Life & Finance. Not only is this acquisition an excellent fit for SYS Group in terms of culture, strategy, and client portfolio, it will enable us to continue to build upon our position as one of the leading advisory firms in the Irish market,” SYS Group chief executive Tony Delaney said.