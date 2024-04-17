Have your say: Have cafes and restaurants closed in your area? Do they need help?

More than 200 cafes and restaurants have closed their doors this year, according to a report by the restaurant industry. Photograph: iStock

More than 200 cafes and restaurants have closed their doors this year, according to a report by the restaurant industry.

The sector says rising food, energy and wage costs have hit just as the public were also struggling with the costs of living.

Why do you think they are closing? Have you noticed closures in your area lately? Have you reduced your takeaway coffee consumption or casual meals out, as costs rise? Do you think cafes are price-gouging or just increasing prices as they try to make ends meet? How is the quality and service in your local eateries?

Are you a cafe or restaurant owner struggling to make ends meet? Tell us what are the main pressures on your business and what help you would like to see?

The Restaurants Association of Ireland says increased minimum wage, extra annual leave, and pension auto-enrolment are starting to come on-stream, just as these costs recede.

Do you think the cafe and restaurant sector should get support from the Government such as a VAT rate cut? How important or not do you think cafes and restaurants are to the economy and community of Irish towns and cities?

You can let us know what you think using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. Please include a phone number. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential but for verification purposes.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.