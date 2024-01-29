Ryanair third quarter profit falls to €15m

Profits at Ryanair rose 39 per cent to almost €2.2 billion in the nine months to the end of December despite a sharp slide in the final quarter of last year, new figures show.
The airline said on Monday that profit after tax fell 93 per cent to €15 million in the three months to the end of December, the third quarter of its financial year, as higher fuel costs hit its bottom line.
Ryanair said a 35 per cent rise in fuel costs was partly to blame for the fall in profits over the three-month period.
Profits for the first nine months of its financial year rose 39 per cent to €2.19 billion. The airline has cut full-year profit predictions to between €1.85 billion and €1.95 billion for the 12 months ended March 31st.
It had previously said that profits could reach €2.05 billion in its current financial year.