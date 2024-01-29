Flutter shares advance on first day of Wall Street trading

A Flutter banner on the outside of the New York Stock Exchange. Shares in Flutter Entertainment advanced in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Monday as made their Wall Street debut in an effort to get closer to investors in the home of the group’s fast-growing US business. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Flutter shares gained as much as 3.4 per cent to $212 (€196.18) in early deals in the US.

The company, which is parent to Paddy Power and Betfair on this side of the Atlantic, cancelled its Irish listing last week under a rejig of its stock market quotations.

Flutter, which currently has its primary stock listing in London, said that it believes that the NYSE is now the optimal location for its main listing, and that the transition “should be made as soon as practicable”.

This proposal will be put to shareholders as a special resolution at its annual general meeting in May and, subject to approval, become effective during the summer. The hope is that the company will ultimately be included in big US stock market indices that are keenly followed by institutional investors.

“With our NYSE listing effective today, this is a pivotal moment for the group as we make Flutter more accessible to US based investors and gain access to deeper capital markets,” said chief executive Peter Jackson.

Flutter, which initially outlined plans for a US listing almost a year ago, also maintains that the move should enhance its profile in the US, making it easier to recruit and retain staff in that market.

The group moved within days of the US supreme court striking down a federal law banning sports gambling in May 2018 to take an initial stake in US fantasy sports website FanDuel. It now owns 95 per cent of the largest industry player in a country where sports gambling has been opening up on a state-by-state basis ever since.

“We believe a US primary listing is the natural home for Flutter given Fanduel’s No. 1 position in the US, a market which we expect to contribute the largest proportion of profits in the near future.”

FanDuel reached an important milestone in the first half of last year when it turned profitable, six months ahead of schedule.

Flutter’s US revenues rose 38 per cent last year to $3.6 billion ( to account for 37.8 per cent of group turnover.

US investment bank Jefferies analysts said in a note late last week that they believe the NYSE listing could be a short-term catalyst for Flutter.

Jefferies estimates the addressable US sports betting market is worth $37.5 billion. Flutter remains domiciled and tax resident in the Republic of Ireland.