Flutter to delist from Dublin stock exchange

Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment is to exit the Dublin stock exchange early next year as it adds its New York listing.

The company said it expects the listing on the NYSE to come in the first quarter of 2024, with plans to delist from the Euronext Dublin “simultaneously or shortly prior to this”. Flutter is also listed on the London market, a listing it plans to maintain.

“The board now believes that it is appropriate to maintain just two listings to minimise regulatory complexities and consequently has taken the decision to cancel its listing on Euronext Dublin,” Flutter said in a statement.

The announcement came alongside a third quarter trading update that saw revenue rise 8 per cent year on year. Outside the US, the group said revenue growth was 6 per cent during the quarter.

Revenue in the UK and Ireland was £566 million for the quarter, 11 per cent higher year on year, with momentum continuing throughout the three-month period. Sports revenue was driven 6 per cent higher by the increased adoption of Betbuilder.

Australia saw an 18 per cent decline in revenues to £262 million, while the international market was 16 per cent higher at £539 million.

Chief executive Peter Jackson said the third quarter was strong for the company, with a 16 per cent rise in average monthly players.

“We are particularly pleased by the great progress we are making in the US. We are the first online operator to achieve structural profitability, and the strong ramp in EBITDA during 2023 will continue into 2024 and beyond, as our profit margins expand materially,” he said. “Outside of the US, our strategy ensures we can capitalise on the many growth opportunities which exist across our global markets. Our diversified portfolio of leading brands are well positioned to adapt to challenges and opportunities in their respective markets.”

Looking ahead, the group said it expected revenue and adjusted earnings in the US to be at the lower end of previously forecast ranges. Revenue is expected to be approximately £3.75 billion, with earnings at £140 million, despite ongoing investment in new customer acquisition.

Outside the US, adjusted earnings are expected to be approximately £1.44 billion, the lower end of the previously guided range of £1.44 billion to £1.6 billion. The group said increased investment in the Flutter Edge designed to to drive group-wide growth and weakness in the Australian racing market is offset by a stronger UK and Ireland market, and its international market.