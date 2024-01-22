Google and Reddit take initial steps in court over regulatory decisions

Challenges by Reddit and Google to regulatory authority decisions affecting the internet companies’ operations have been formally opened before the High Court to ensure they are brought within legal deadlines. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

Challenges by Reddit and Google to regulatory authority decisions affecting the internet companies’ operations have been formally opened before the High Court to ensure they are brought within legal deadlines.

Ms Justice Niamh Hyland, on Monday, agreed to “stop the clock” - meaning the deadline has been met - on separate cases by Reddit and Google. However, no details of the cases were outlined.

Reddit’s challenge is to a decision by the media regulator, Coimisiún na Meán, to designate it as a video-sharing platform.

The regulator recently announced that Reddit and nine other services will be bound by a new online safety code from February 2024.

READ MORE

Andrew Fitzpatrick SC, for Reddit, told Ms Justice Hyland the various video sharing guidelines decision, which is not in force yet, will have consequences for his client.

Paul Gallagher SC, for the regulator, said his side did not oppose the grant of leave to bring the challenge but they wanted an early hearing of the matter. The video-sharing designation has relevance for some other statutory consequences, including that the platform would be subject to a code of conduct that is still out of consultation, he said.

The judge agreed to put it back to early next month and said the parties should engage in advance of that date to agree on directions on how the case should proceed. There would be no difficulty in giving the case an early hearing date, she said.

The new designation will also apply to Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Udemy, TikTok, LinkedIn, X, Pinterest and Tumblr.

The court also heard Google is bringing a separate challenge against the Data Protection Commission (DPC) over a new privacy investigation into the internet giant.

Mr Gallagher, acting this time on behalf of Google, asked the judge to also “stop the clock” for this challenge over procedures for opening Google accounts.

The judge agreed to do so and the case will also come before the court next week.