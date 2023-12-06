Diageo seeks to sell Smithwick’s, Harp and Kilkenny on margin concerns – report

The old Smithwick's brewery in Kilkenny. Diageo is reportedly looking to sell beer brands including Smithwick’s, Kilkenny and Harp Lager, Photograph: iStock

Diageo is seeking to divest its Irish beer portfolio on margin concerns, except flagship brand Guinness, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the world’s largest spirits maker.

The company is looking to sell beer brands including Smithwick’s, Kilkenny and Harp Lager, based in Ireland, and Tusker in Kenya, among others, Axios reported, adding that its beer brands were a margin drag on the rest of the business.

Diageo declined to comment on the report.

Beer sales of £3.36 billion (€3.93 billion) accounted for just over 14 per cent of total sales at Diageo for the year ended June 30th, whereas spirits sales contributed a mammoth 81%.

The Johnnie Walker whisky maker in November warned of a drop in first-half operating profit growth on weakness in some regions. – Reuters