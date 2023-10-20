Yahoo signs for new offices in Dublin docklands

The Exo Building in Dublin's north docklands comprises 17 storeys and is raised by 8 metres at ground level

US tech giant Yahoo has agreed a deal to occupy enough space for up to 350 workers at Dublin’s tallest office building.

The company has signed a lease for 3,317sq m (35,703sq ft) of office accommodation distributed across the first and second floors of the EXO building in the city’s north docklands.

The transaction is the largest office leasing deal to have taken place in the Dublin office market in the second half of this year.

While Yahoo has been based in the north docks area for the past 10 years, its decision to move to the EXO is significant as it brings the building’s occupancy level to 80 per cent.

The EXO’s joint letting agents, Shane Duffy of Savills and Sam Daunt of CBRE have also secured the letting of 518sqm (5,575sq ft) of office space on the building’s 11th floor to architecture and design firm, Corgan, while online genealogy specialists, Ancestry, are set to occupy 481sq m (5,576sq ft) of office space on the 10th floor.

Yahoo and Corgan were both advised by Dan Shannon of CBRE, while Ancestry were advised by Paul Finucane at Colliers.

News of the latest lettings follow An Post’s relocation in July of its headquarters from the GPO on O’Connell Street to 7,764sq m (83,572sq ft) of office space across six floors at the EXO.

There are now just four of the EXO’s 17 floors remaining to be let. Three of these extend to 511sq m (5,500sq ft) apiece while one of the larger floors covers 1,663sq m (17,900sq ft).

Developed by EPISO4, a fund managed by Tristan Capital Partners and its local operating partners, SW3 Captal, the Exo comprises a total of 15,847sq m (170,572sq ft) of grade A office space.

The overall development comprises of workspace for over 1,950 people, with a 1,000sq m (10,764sq ft) roof garden.

The Exo building is located at Point Square, immediately adjacent to the 3 Arena, which hosts more than 100 concerts a year, in addition to the 252-bedroom Gibson Hotel, Odeon Cinema and numerous food and beverage operators, including Starbucks, Eddie Rockets, Ruby’s, Freshii and Salad Box.

Dunnes Stores recently initiated the fit-out of an anchor store, while a new food & beverage offering is set to be unveiled at The Glassbox unit shortly.

