Workhuman launches Experiences offering on employee reward platform

Workhuman has announced it is adding an In-Store Booking functionality to its existing Store, which provides the option for employees to redeem points to access hundreds of thousands of additional activity, travel and accommodation options

Irish software company Workhuman has launched a new offering which will allow employees using its platform to access a catalogue of travel and activity rewards.

Founded in 1999 and formerly known as Globoforce, Workhuman operates employee reward and incentive schemes on behalf of some of the world’s biggest companies, including Cisco, Moderna, Merck, LinkedIn and Intuit.

Used by around seven million employees globally, Workhuman offers a catalogue of around 400,000 merchandise items and thousands of gift cards on its platform, which can be redeemed using recognition points earned in the workplace.

While the platform already had travel and experience and gift card partners including Virgin Experiences, Global Experiences, Royal Caribbean, and Hotels.com, Workhuman said the addition of In-Store booking functionality “takes this to the next level, ensuring every employee is able to redeem for an experience that feels exciting to them, and that makes them feel seen and recognised”.

The new experiences programme is now available to more than 2 million users across 10 countries, including Ireland, the UK, the US, India and Mexico.

Through the company’s Store employees are now able to book their activity, hotel, car rental and, when available, flights all in the same order.

Sarah Whitman, senior vice-president of ecommerce at Workhuman, said that over the years the company platform has evolved in the ways it brings experiences to employees.

“Our data has shown that people’s desire to travel and create memories has been reinvigorated as we’ve emerged from the global pandemic. Our expanded Experiences offering creates endless new opportunities for employees to travel and experience new things, driving personal growth and even greater and lasting connections to their colleagues that helped make those experiences and memories possible,” she said.

In addition to English the booking experience and customer service support is available in French, Latin American Spanish, European Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese and Japanese.

Workhuman has said it will continue to roll out to additional customers and markets with enhanced capabilities throughout the year.