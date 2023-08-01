Capital projects face ‘condemnation’ due to rosy initial cost estimates

Realistic pricing for the Bus Connects project could be "challenging," the NTA said. Photograph: Alan Betson

Overly optimistic cost estimates for big public projects were creating “significant public and political condemnation” when the final bill initially put forward had been nowhere near robust enough to begin with, according to a leading State agency.

A risk paper from the National Transport Authority (NTA) explained how government rules demanding a “fixed price” for every large construction contract had created a “perverse effect” leading to claims culture and adversarial relations between contractors and the public sector.

It said this had incentivised “lowball tender pricing” where companies would look to win a tender using an unrealistic estimate and then try to claw back money at the end during costly dispute resolution process.

The NTA paper said that while fixed price lump sum contracting could work for certain smaller “more conventional” projects, it was completely unsuitable for major programmes.

The NTA research raised the example of proposed BusConnects routes in Dublin and how “inordinate delays” in planning and with An Bord Pleanála would make putting forward realistic price estimates extremely challenging.

“Such delays not only extend the delivery timeline by the longer approval period but create significant additional significant cost implications (as well as schedule and benefits) such as exposure to inflationary impacts in future years,” it said.

The report also warned of “unknown unknowns” that could hit any project and that had, in recent years, become ever more frequent. It said this included the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Brexit, cyberattack, and Covid-19.

It also said it could be better to put forward price ranges rather than a specific figure to help “demonstrate the scale of uncertainty”, especially at the start of a project.

“It produces more realistic estimates, enabling teams to focus on delivery rather than being consumed and demoralised by issues driven by anchoring to insufficiently mature early estimates,” said the research.

The report also warned of challenges already cropping up in planning for one of the state’s planned “megaprojects”, the building of an underground metro to connect Dublin city centre with its airport, and Swords.

The report said: “Delayed approval of TII [Transport Infrastructure Ireland] additional resources (including the MetroLink Programme Director role) is impacting overall delivery timelines and dates committed to at preliminary business case stage, which has had, and will continue to have, considerable increased cost implications.”

A spokesman for the NTA said: “[We are] responsible for the delivery of the government’s growing investment in sustainable transport infrastructure.

“We undertake this role in a knowledgeable and professional manner, learning from project delivery in other jurisdictions, garnering advice where required, undertaking risk assessment and detailed cost evaluation, all designed to achieve the best value for the state’s investment and the highest benefit to the public.”