Dublin house prices increase by 80% since 2010

The average house price in Dublin has increased by close to €266,000 between 2010 and 2022, from €332,941.86 to €598,906.89. Photograph: Alan Betson

Dublin has seen the largest increase in house prices of any county in the Republic in the last 12 years, as the average price of a home in the capital has increased by 80 per cent.

A study conducted by self-storage company Storage World Self Storage has analysed data from the Property Services Regulatory Authority (PRSA) to track changes in average house prices between 2010 and 2022.

The study found that house prices in Dublin are “almost a separate case compared to the other counties”, as they have increased by 80 per cent over 12 years, “considerably higher” than any other county in the Republic.

The average house price in Dublin has increased by close to €266,000 between 2010 and 2022, from €332,941.86 to €598,906.89.

READ MORE

Joining Dublin in the top three positions in terms of house price increases are Wicklow and Kildare, where the average price of a home has increased by 68 per cent and 63 per cent respectively in the past 12 years.

Longford was the county with the smallest increase in average house prices between 2010 and 2022, with prices increasing by 17 per cent, or by an average of just over €23,000.

The latest Residential Property Price Index released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) earlier this week noted that property prices have increased by 2.4 per cent in the 12 months to May 2023, although there was a small contraction of the Dublin market where house prices fell by 0.2 per cent over the same period.