SuperNode to invest €40m in research to develop renewable transmission technology

Energy technology company SuperNode is investing more than €40 million in a new research initiative to develop renewable energy transmission technology.

The company, which was founded in 2018 by Dr Eddie O’Connor and Mainstream Renewable Power, is working on high temperature superconducting technology that will allow renewable energy transmission at a lower cost, reduced energy loss and a smaller carbon footprint.

The initiative is being backed by the Government through IDA Ireland, and will design, develop and manufacture the cable systems.

The technology company, which currently employs more than 60 people in Dublin, is tapping into the transition to renewable energy. SuperNode uses liquid nitrogen to cool cables to cryogenic temperatures and a state of superconductivity, enabling high density power transfer.

“This endorsement reinforces the Irish Government’s mission to address climate change effectively and displays a commitment to supporting innovative solutions,” said John Fitzgerald, chief executive of SuperNode. “With the right support from Government, Ireland can become a European hub for critical Grid and Renewable Energy Enabling Technologies – SuperNode is excited for the opportunities that lay ahead.”

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney said the investment was significant.

“This exciting new project, using revolutionary High Temperature Superconducting (‘HTS’) technology, will allow for renewable electricity transmission, with reduced losses, reduced costs and, importantly, a reduced energy footprint,” he said. “SuperNode’s technology will be key to enabling growth in Ireland’s renewable energy network.”

SuperNode is jointly owned by Dr O’Connor and Norwegian green investment group AKER Horizons.