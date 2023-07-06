Catalyst to create 50 jobs at its Irish operation as it expands presence across Europe

Eoin Leonard, chief executive of Catalyst. The company has just announced 100 new jobs across its European operations. Photograph: True Media.

Dublin-based Catalyst is to create 100 jobs across its European operations, pledging that 50 per cent of the roles will be based in Ireland.

Principally covering engineering, software development, marketing, and sales, the jobs will also be located in London, Edinburgh, Milan, and Barcelona, and other new locations.

Catalyst, which was formerly i3PT, provides software and professional consultancy services to the construction and property industries, covering environmental, social and governance (ESG), technical advisory and digitalisation consultancy. Founded in 2012, it works with property funds, developers and multinational corporations across Europe to help them manage the risk and maximise asset value.

The new jobs will support the company’s planned growth in Ireland, the UK, Italy, and Spain. Catalyst is planning to open new locations in the US as the company seeks to support its Obi software business.

“This expansion reflects our continued growth and the increasing demand for services and software,” said Eoin Leonard, chief executive of Catalyst.

The expansion has been supported by Enterprise Ireland.

“Catalyst is a great example of an Irish company that has gone from strength-to-strength, growing both at home and internationally,” said Jenny Melia, executive director at Enterprise Ireland. “Today’s announcement of 100 new jobs at Catalyst is testament to the ambition and capabilities of the team.”