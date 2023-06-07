Shares flirt with 13-month high in listless trade

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 02: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading on June 02, 2023 in New York City. Markets closed on a high note amid the passage of the a debt ceiling bill that will avert a government shutdown and the release of a positive Department of Labor jobs report from May that exceeded forecasters' expectations with the U.S. economy adding 339,000 jobs and the unemployment rate jumping to 3.7% from 3.4%. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Global stocks hit a 13-month high on Wednesday and the US dollar drifted lower as attention turned towards next week’s pivotal inflation data and Federal Reserve meeting, where chances of a rate hike continued to ebb.

On Wall Street, stocks ceded earlier gains, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropping 0.74 per cent as investors took profits in mega-cap stocks such as Nvidia Corp following recent surges. The S&P 500 Index slipped 0.24 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed.

Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar jumped after the Bank of Canada lifted interest rates to a 22-year-high of 4.75 per cent, while Turkey’s lira plunged to a record low against the dollar as authorities appeared to loosen stabilising measures after signalling a pivot to more orthodox policies.

The pan-European benchmark Stoxx 600 index dipped 0.19 per cent, compared with a 0.51 per cent jump in the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan. That left the MSCI’s broadest index of world stocks down 0.16 per cent, after edging up earlier to a 13-month high.

DUBLIN

AIB and Bank of Ireland both gained, by 0.2 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively, in otherwise quiet day’s trading. Retail banks have have profited from low-paying current accounts. In contrast, Permanent TSB fell almost 2 per cent to €2.09. Ryanair shares appreciated in value marginally despite having to cancel hundreds of flights to popular holiday destinations in France and Spain due to French air traffic control strikes. Home builder Cairn Homes rose by 2.4 per cent to €1.10. Other movers included Paddy Power Betfair owner Flutter, which fell 0.6 per cent €180.30

EUROPE

European shares dipped slightly as strong updates from Zara-owner Inditex and Danske Bank failed to stir a risk-on mood among investors bracing for key central bank meetings next week.

The Stoxx 600 Index closed down 0.2 per cent, with insurers and health care stocks underperforming, while retailers climbed the most in more than two months. Inditex advanced after it reported an estimate-beating 43 per cent jump in operating profit. Danske Bank shares gained after the lender raised its key target for profitability.

Data from China showed exports shrank much faster than expected in May and imports fell, albeit at a slower pace, as manufacturers struggled to find demand abroad and domestic consumption remained sluggish.

“The Chinese trade data is the latest indicator that tells you there’s nothing good going on in global demand,” eToro’s Laidler said. “There’s a huge gulf in the global economy between services and manufacturing. This is a warning sign that global growth will slow from here. The question is how much,” Laidler added.

LONDON

After an uneventful day which saw the FTSE 100 stray no further than 25 points from where it started, the index closed down on Wednesday. Faced on the one hand with rises from its telecoms and oil sector companies, the index was fairly well balanced throughout the day as some financials and energy companies fell.

By the end of the day the FTSE 100 had fallen by less than 0.1 per cent, a 3.76-point reverse, ending at 7,624.34.

There was also fairly little change on international markets. As traders were preparing to shut up for the day in London the S&P 500 in New York was down just 0.1 per cent, while the Dow Jones was trading flat.

The price of Brent crude oil rose 1.4 per cent to $77.37 dollars per barrel, helping to increase the value of Shell and BP shares. In company news, Diageo announced its boss died this week after undergoing emergency surgery.

Sir Ivan Menezes was 63 and was already set to retire on July 1st after 10 years at the top of the Guinness and Johnnie Walker maker. Shares in the business dropped 0.4 per cent on Wednesday.

Elsewhere Hostmore, which owns the Fridays restaurant chain, said it had seen a 1 per cent drop in revenue in the 22 weeks to early June. Shares in the business dipped 0.9 per cent.

NEW YORK

S&P 500 and Nasdaq gave up early gains to drop on Wednesday as technology stocks reversed course, while investors awaited inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week.

Major technology and growth stocks fell between 0.1 per cent and 3.1 per cent, barring Netflix and Tesla, which rose 1.1 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively. More than half of the S&P sub-sectors declined, led by communication services that lost 1.4 per cent. Inflation data in the US is expected to show consumer prices cooled slightly on a month-over-month basis in May but core prices are likely to have remained elevated.

The fall on Wednesday is reflective of a lack of confidence in investors over the sustainability of the rally, as it is dependent on a small concentration of major names, said Peter Andersen, founder of Andersen Capital Management.

Some analysts say that big tech and other major growth stocks could soon see some profit-taking. Meanwhile, CBOE Volatility Index hit the lowest since February 14th, 2020. Wells Fargo raised the price target on Netflix shares to $500 from $400 per share, the highest on Wall Street, according to Refinitiv. - Reuters