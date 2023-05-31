Ryanair hands 1.1m passenger air-traffic control strike petition to EU Commission

Michael O'Leary, chief executive officer of Ryanair Holdings Plc, wants the European Commission to counter the impact of French air traffic control strikes by taking control of over flights through the country's air space. Photograph: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg

More than one million people have signed a Ryanair petition demanding that the European Commission protect holidaymakers’ flights during French air traffic control strikes.

Ryanair wants the European Commission to protect flights which are passing through the country’s air space but which do not land there, as these are worst hit during French air traffic control strikes that have already disrupted millions of travellers so far this year.

The airline delivered a petition on Wednesday to commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, containing 1.1 million signatures from “fed-up passengers” who want over flights protected.

Michael O’Leary, Ryanair Holdings plc chief executive, pointed out that French law protects domestic and short-haul flights during strikes, disproportionately hitting services passing through its air space between other European countries.

“People stuck in Ireland cannot get to Italy, people in Germany cannot get to Spain, people in Poland cannot get to Portugal and so on,” said Mr O’Leary.

He pointed out that Italy, Greece and Spain protect over flights when their air traffic controllers down tools, so there is already a precedent for the move.

“All we are asking is that the Commission take this simple action,” he said.

Ryanair fears that the next round of strikes on June 6th will hit holidaymakers who have booked out the airline’s flights that weekend.