Profit jumps at firm behind Eamon Dunphy podcast

The company behind Eamon Dunphy’s The Stand podcast recorded a profit of €103,595 last year.

New accounts filed by Dunphy’s Pepperwort Ltd show the firm’s 2022 profit compares with the €39,508 surplus recorded in 2021.

The podcast generates its revenue from advertisers, while subscribers can pay €5 before VAT per month.

The current affairs, sport and culture podcast posts five or more episodes each week that includes, among other guests, Dunphy and his former RTÉ soccer pundit colleagues John Giles and Liam Brady discussing the latest in the sport.

The Pepperwort accounts show that at the end of December the company was sitting on accumulated profits of €149,242.

In a buoyant year for the business, the cash funds increased more than threefold to €161,100.

Aggregate pay to directors for the year totalled €65,077 and directors took no pay in the previous year.

Dunphy’s wife, Jane Gogan is managing director of the enterprise and is also listed as a director. The couple launched The Stand in November 2016.

Last year, Dunphy moved to voluntarily wind up his other media firm, Festuca Ltd, and a liquidator’s final statement of account shows €392,931 was available to return to the firm’s shareholders after expenses were paid out.