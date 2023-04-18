Ryanair says Swiss ruling has no effect in EU

Ryanair says a Swiss court ruling against it in a case against a subsidiary of website Lastminute.com has no effect in EU law. Photograph: PA Wire/PA Images.

Irish airline Ryanair says that last week’s Swiss court ruling in its case against a subsidiary of travel website Lastminute.com has no effect in EU law.

Swiss courts last week ruled that Lastminute subsidiary, Bravonext can continue to offer Ryanair tickets for sale through group websites, ending a 15-year legal battle.

On Wednesday, Ryanair said that the ruling had no effect in EU law, which entitles airlines to determine their own ticket distribution and to protect their websites through contractual terms of use.

The airline added that the Irish Supreme Court confirmed that Irish law governed Ryanair’s website terms of use.

READ MORE

“Accordingly, Ryanair confirms it will retain its direct to customers distribution model,” said the airline.

In May last year, the Paris court of appeal ordered Lastminute.com to immediately cease selling Ryanair flights in France and to pay the Irish airline damages.

Ryanair’s Dara Brady argued that the airline’s own direct sales to customers offered them the best choice.

“We again urge consumers to avoid intermediaries and book directly on the Ryanair website, the only place to find the cheapest Ryanair fares,” he said.