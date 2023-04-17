LED-maker Prophotonix doubles capacity at Cork facility

Cyndy He, Exaktera chief financial officer and Ray O’Connor, regional department manager at Prophotonix, Cork. The company was acquired by Exaketara, a subsidiary of US private equity firm Union Park Capital, in late 2021. Photograph: Provision

Irish-founded LED light and laser system manufacturer Prophotonix has announced a doubling of capacity at its facility in Co Cork following a €500,000 investment in the site at Little Island.

The company, which was spun-out from the National Microelectronics Research Centre more than 20 years ago, was acquired by Exaketara, a subsidiary of US private equity firm Union Park Capital, in late 2021.

Prophotonix makes LED lighting systems used across a range of sectors including industry and medicine in products such as disinfection systems and 3D printing.

The company said the latest investment would allow it increase production flexibility at the Cork facility, “enabling Prophotonix to deliver its LED lights faster for its diverse customer base”.

READ MORE

In a statement, Kiyomi Monro, vice-president of Exaktera’s LED business, said: “This is an exciting time for the LED business. This additional production flexibility and capacity has already enabled Prophotonix to improve our offering to the market and we look forward to further growth in the future.”

Mary Buckley, interim chief executive of IDA Ireland, on Monday welcomed the announcement.