Three Ireland is latest mobile operator to launch recycling scheme

Mobile operator Three Ireland has begun a new trade-in programme that will allow customers to cash in on their old phones, tablets and wearable tech devices.

The new plan, called ThreeCycle, is part of a sustainability drive from the company, which will also see the introduction of eco-sims from June.

The scheme, which is designed to cut down on electronic waste and allow devices to be reused where appropriate, will operate via an online trade-in portal that show customers the value of their old devices. This will allow them to get paid to send their unwanted technology back to Three Ireland. Open to both customers and non-subscribers to the network, the value of the devices is paid in cash rather than credit to be spent with the company.

For those devices that have no monetary value, customers can recycle the electronics via post through Three’s partnership with Fonua.

Three Ireland’s sustainability manager Derval O’Brien said the scheme would have a “tangible impact” on reducing handset and technology waste. “This scheme will see devices and materials reused for future products, which will in turn support the delivery of Three’s circular targets,” she said. “From today, customers will have the opportunity to receive money-back for any unused devices and we hope our customers will find this to be a useful tool to support them to carry out strong sustainability practices.”

Three is also planning to begin using more environmentally friendly sim cards for customers later this year. The eco-sims, which are set to be introduced from June, are made from recycled polystyrene waste from old refrigerators. This can reduce carbon emissions by up to 40 per cent.

The push to reduce carbon impact mirrors a wider shift to more eco-friendly technology in the market. Three joins Vodafone Ireland in offering a trade-in scheme to customers, while refurbished technology marketplaces such as Swappie and Refurbed are gaining traction with consumers in Ireland. The latter has signed a deal with mobile network 48 to offer its customers refurbished smart devices.

Electronic waste has increased in recent year, with a record 18.7 million waste electrical items collected through the WEEE Ireland collection scheme in Ireland in 2021.