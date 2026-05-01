Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV: 10 of the best new shows to watch in May

Citadel

From Wednesday, May 6th, Prime Video

There’s a fine line between edge-of-your-seat thriller and comfy-on-your-couch romp, and the second series of Citadel looks as if it’s once again walking that line in a pair of Gucci stilettos. Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Stanley Tucci return as the crack spy team of Mason, Nadia and Bernard, brought back together by a new global threat. With many of his former agents killed by the shadowy group known as Manticore, Bernard will have to recruit new operatives for this crucial mission, but of course he can’t do it without Mason and Nadia leading the operation. The world may be in imminent peril, but there’ll still be lots of time for wisecracking, eye-rolling, smouldering looks and slickly choreographed fights.

Legends

From Thursday, May 7th, Netflix

In the early 1990s, drug gangs are running rampant through the UK and smuggling narcotics across the country’s borders with seeming impunity. The cops appear unable to stop it, so there’s only one thing for it: send in the civil servants. Legends is based on the true story of how a group of British customs officers were tasked with infiltrating the country’s most dangerous drug gangs to help take them down. These were far from highly trained operatives: they were just ordinary men and women more used to wielding a biro than a Beretta. Steve Coogan and Tom Burke head the cast in this six-part series.

Tucci in Italy

From Tuesday, May 12th, Disney+

Not only is Stanley Tucci back on our cinema screens, alongside Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep, in The Devil Wears Prada 2; he’s also back on our telly screens in Citadel (see above) and in this second series of his cultural and culinary travel show produced by National Geographic. Tucci explores five new regions in this series, uncovering in one of them, Le Marche, some foodie gems that many tourists may have missed. He also rediscovers a forgotten grape variety in Campania, and in Veneto he gets dragged into a debate about an age-old mystery: where did tiramisu come from?

Good Omens

From Wednesday, May 13th, Prime Video

David Tennant is a busy man, what with the new series of Rivals (see below) and the third and final series of this fantasy comedy created by Neil Gaiman, based on the 1990 novel he wrote with Terry Pratchett. Tennant returns as the dissolute demon Crowley, with Michael Sheen as the finicky angel Aziraphale. Together they’re a heavenly/hellish double act, forced to work together to avert apocalypses, armageddons and annihilations. Their friendship has been fractured since Aziraphale was summoned back to heaven and promoted to Supreme Archangel, while Crowley is left wandering the streets of Soho. But Aziraphale has been given the monumental task of overseeing a big event in the celestial calendar – the Second Coming – and he’s going to need Crowley’s help to make sure the whole shindig goes off without the complete destruction of the universe.

Off Campus

From Wednesday, May 13th, Prime Video

If you thought college was just about study and sports, think again. There are apparently lots of extracurricular activities your parents didn’t tell you about. Based on the best-selling book series by Elle Kennedy, Off Campus charts the lives, loves and lusts of the students at Briar University, with a particular focus on the college’s elite ice-hockey team. Garrett is one of its star athletes, hunky, handsome and supremely confident. Hannah is an aspiring songwriter whose ideal boyfriend is the floppy-fringed, elegantly wasted type. They’re polar opposites, but somehow an attraction blossoms between them. It’ll come as no surprise to hear that that the course of true love doesn’t run smooth, and that some outside-the-box thinking and smart strategies will need be devised to make this mismatch work.

Rivals

From Friday, May 15th, Disney+

It’s the second season of the series based on the books by Jilly Cooper, and the denizens of Rutshire are as ambitious, scheming and horny as ever. David Tennant, Alex Hassell, Aidan Turner, Katherine Parkinson, Bella McLean, Victoria Smurfit, Nafessa Williams and Danny Dyer return in this hugely popular romp set among the hoity-toity types in 1980s England, where bed-hopping is the principal sport. As we land back in the thick of it, the war between the rival media companies Corinium and Venturer is hotting up and Corinium boss Tony Baddinham (Tennant) is determined to crush his enemies, including the Tory MP Rupert Campbell-Black (Hassell) and Declan O’Hara (Turner), once and for all. Cooper died last October, as this series was in production. If the first series is anything to go by, Rutshire is in safe, sweaty hands.

Dutton Ranch

From Friday, May 15th, Paramount+

Following on from the Yellowstone prequels 1883 and 1923 comes Dutton Ranch, which serves as a sequel to the original, acclaimed series starring Kevin Costner. This new series follows Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) as they head to Texas, set up a new ranch and, they hope, emerge from Yellowstone’s shadow. But they soon come up against a rival rancher who doesn’t take too kindly to being challenged by these blow-ins from Montana. The series also stars Ed Harris, Annette Bening, Finn Little, Juan Pablo Raba and Jai Courtney. Lots more spinoffs are in store, including another prequel series, 1944, and a new series of The Madison, set in the present day and starring Michelle Pfeiffer.

The Boroughs

From Thursday, May 21st, Netflix

In a luxury retirement community, a misfit group of residents band together to solve a mystery. But this ain’t Richard Osman’s Coopers Chase. This new sci-fi horror series is executive produced by the Duffer brothers, so you know that stranger things will be lurking beneath the pleasant suburban surface. Alfred Molina plays Sam, a new arrival at the Boroughs, a seemingly idyllic retirement community in New Mexico that promises to give its residents the time of their lives. Sam’s not buying the sales pitch, though, and when he has a terrifying encounter with something monstrous and otherworldly, he suspects that the Boroughs may be more than just an old folks’ village. The series co-stars Geena Davis, Alfre Woodward, Denis O’Hare, Clark Peters, Bill Pullman and Ed Begley jnr.

Spider-Noir

From Wednesday, May 27th, Prime Video

What do you get when you mix a hard-boiled detective with an ass-kicking arachnoid superhero? Nicolas Cage stars as Ben Reilly, a down-at-heel private eye in the black-and-white world of the 1930s. But something strange happens, and he finds himself conferred with spider-like powers of speed, agility, strength and web-spinning. Spider-Man meets Sam Spade in this live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir.

Star City

From Friday, May 29th, Apple TV+

What if the Russians had beaten the Americans to the moon, and it was a cosmonaut’s boot, stepping on the lunar surface, made one giant leap for the Marxist-Leninist way of life? This alternative-history series, a cousin of Apple’s acclaimed space-race series For All Mankind, tells the story of the moon landings from a Soviet perspective, as Russian scientists, engineers and intelligence officers work around the clock to put a man on the moon before Nasa can get there. But the space programme is hampered by the KGB, which sees everyone involved as potential spies, and an impatient Kremlin, which demands that the moon shot be brought forward no matter the danger to human lives. Rhys Ifans and Anna Maxwell Martin head the cast in a rocket-propelled thriller that rewrites the past.