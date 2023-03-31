Banshees of Inisherin spent €213,455 on animals and handlers

Jenny the donkey with Colin Farrell in the film Banshees of Inisherin. Photograph: PA

The producers of the multi-Oscar nominated Banshees of Inisherin did not get the break-out star of the film, Jenny the Donkey and her animal co-stars on the cheap.

Accounts for the Martin McDonagh directed movie production show that the amount spent under the heading of nnimals/handlers for the production shot aon Achill Island and Inis Mor totalled €213,455.

The accounts, lodged by Laneways Productions DAC with the Companies Office, show that the total spend on the film for the 12 months to the end of April last amounted to €18.89 million.

The film has already made more than double that at the global box office with revenues of $48.6 million (€44.5 million) and has also generated additional revenues from streaming on Disney+.

Figures published by the Revenue Commissioners show that the production received Section 481 corporation tax credits of between €5 million and €10 million.

Two donkeys, Jenny and lookalike Rosie played the part of the donkey side-kick of Padraic, Colin Farrell’s character in the movie while Brendan Gleeson’s character, Colm Doherty’s dog also featured prominently.

The team training and handling the animals was 10 strong with the film’s closing credits listing three animal trainers and a further seven animal handlers.

The film was shot between August and October 2021 and the accounts provide an insight into the costs of producing a movie here.

Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon each received Oscar nominations for their performance and the accounts show that the principal cast shared pay of €2.07 million while the supporting cast shared €271,647.

The extras were paid €191,740 while production staff received €1.24 million. The costs for the director totalled €1.39 million while the producer’s costs are listed as €272,569.

Set construction came in at €1.59 million and set dressing cost €757,273 while camera costs amounted to €776,680.

Wardrobe cost €570,157, make-up and hair came to €245,929, special effects’ cost €156,520 and props €126,077.

The success of the movie is expected to provide a tourist dividend this summer for Achill Island and Inis Mor and the costs under the heading of locations’ came to €501,679.

Covid-19 added significantly to the budget for the film with €1.8 million spent under the heading of ‘Covid hard costs’. During the shoot, the production employed a Covid consultant, a supervisor and two Covid officers along with a Covid trainee, according to the accounts.