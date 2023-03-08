Business

Retrial date set for CHC portfolio manager

Ciara Kelleher will face new trial in 2025 after jury failed to agree verdict in case

Former Custom House Capital senior portfolio manager Ciara Kelleher who face a retrial in 2025. Photograph: Collins Courts

Wed Mar 8 2023 - 16:59

Ciara Kelleher (51), who was senior portfolio relationship manager at the collapsed Custom House Capital group, will face a retrial in 2025, after a jury failed to reach a verdict on a fraud charge she faced earlier this month.

Ms Kelleher, of Blackhorse Ave, Dublin 7, pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiring with others to defraud investors, clients and customers of Custom House Capital Ltd. by intentionally misleading them as to where or how their assets had been placed in the investment firm.

The offence is alleged to have happened within the State on dates between October 2008 and July 2011.

Judge Martin Nolan set a date of January 13th, 2025 for the retrial.

