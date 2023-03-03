Shannon-based Titan Solutions sold to US group

Shannon-based Titan Solutions has been acquired by US medical supplies and logistics services company BioTouch for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition of Titan, which offers logistics and life sciences supply chain management solutions, will see BioTouch significantly strengthen its global operations. Founded in 2011 and led by chief executive Paul Colins, the Shannon firm will provide a gateway to Europe and other overseas markets for BioTouch.

“The addition of Titan’s expertise in logistics, kitting, and life sciences supply chain management solutions, combined with our existing capabilities, will allow us to better support our customers in managing their most critical specimens and supplies, regardless of their location in the world,” said Ruth Abdulmassih, chief executive of BioTouch.

“We are particularly excited to welcome Titan’s experienced management team, whose proven track record and industry knowledge will be an asset to our organisation.”

The acquisition comes after several years of partnership between the two companies.

BioTouch, which is backed by Atlantic Street Capital and was founded in 2018, works with medicals labs and hospitals, providing its services to university health systems, independent laboratories, contract research organisations and national health systems, labs, and life sciences organisations.

“This acquisition supports the company’s strategy for global expansion, new temperature control product development, and material growth within the clinical trials and pharma industries,” said Andy Wilkins, managing partner at Atlantic Street Capital. “The company will continue to grow through both organic growth initiatives and acquisitions of unique and complementary businesses like Titan Solutions.”