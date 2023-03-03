Government split over airport drone problem

A warning sign against using drones on the perimeter fence at Dublin airport, where the latest incursion diverted three flights and delayed hundreds more passengers. Photograph Niall Carson/PA Wire

Divisions emerged at a meeting on Friday over which arm of government should take responsibility for tackling drone incursions at Dublin Airport that have disrupted tens of thousands of travellers over the last eight weeks.

The airport’s sixth drone incident in eight weeks diverted three flights and disrupted hundreds more passengers on Thursday night, prompting Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary to call on Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to end the problem or resign.

Sources say Government officials are unable to decide on whether final responsibility for dealing with drone incursions should fall on the Department of Transport, Department of Defence or Department of Justice.

A meeting involving Mr Ryan, his Minister of State colleague Jack Chambers, their officials, representatives of An Garda Síochána, and Department of Defence, airport operator DAA and the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) highlighted the divisions on Friday.

Officials from all the government departments agreed that the problem should be tackled, but not on who should take responsibility, participants said afterwards.

The parties met following Thursday night’s drone incident at Dublin Airport, which forced the diversion of two Ryanair flights and one Emirates service, to Belfast and Shannon airports.

DAA has had drone detection and warning systems for several years, but does not have the power to take drones down, even though flying them within 5km of an airport is illegal.

Legislation is needed to give the power to either DAA or another State body, including the Garda or Defence Forces, to take them down.

Speaking after Friday’s meeting, Mr Ryan confirmed that the Cabinet would discuss a memo dealing with a proposed new law to solve this problem on Tuesday.