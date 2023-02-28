Dalata hit revenue record in 2022 as it continued recovery

Hotel group Dalata hit €500 million in revenues for the first time in 2022 as the company opened seven new hotels and continued to pursue its growth strategy in the wake of the pandemic.

The group had a total of 50 hotels by the end of 2022, with the addition of the Clayton Hotel Glasgow City in October. The year also saw Dalata open its first hotel in continental Europe, the Clayton Hotel Dusseldorf, with almost 11,000 rooms in Ireland, the UK and Germany.

Revenue from hotel operations was €515.7 million for the year, up 20 per cent on pre-pandemic figures in 2019, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were €183.4 million. That was more than 10 per higher year on year.

Average room rate rose to €134.80, up from €113,14 in 2019. However, occupancy rates still trail pre-pandemic levels, at 75.8 per cent, compared to 82.6 per cent in 2019.

Revenue per available room was 14 per cent higher at €106.39, with the final quarter of the year showing strong growth on pre-Covid figures. Profit after tax was €96.7 million, almost a quarter higher than 2019 figures.

Group chief executive Dermot Crowley said he was pleased with the group’s recovery and performance. “We have emerged from the pandemic and its after-effects with a business that has grown in scale and ambition,” he said.

“When I assumed the role of CEO in November 2021, I positioned people, customer focus, growth, sustainability and innovation at the core of my strategic priorities. I wanted Dalata to retain the elements which have made it successful while responding to the new realities facing our industry, the after-effects of the pandemic and the current geopolitical events in Europe. I believe Dalata can respond effectively to the challenges faced by our industry utilising these strategic pillars to optimise our product offering, streamline our processes, drive innovation while maintaining a healthy bottom line and to manage and grow our business responsibly and sustainably.”

He also welcomed the recent extension of the 9 per cent VAT rate for the hospitality industry.

The hotel group also said it planned to reintroduce dividends, starting with an interim dividend at its first half results for 2023.

Looking ahead to 2023, the group said it was “cautiously optimistic”, with like for like revenue per room expected to be 17 per cent up on 2019 levels in Dublin, 54 per cent higher elsewhere in Ireland, and 27 per cent higher in the UK. The disparity with the revenue per room in the regional Ireland hotels and that of Dublin properties has been previously attributed to the State’s use of hotels to house refugees.

The group pointed to positive indicators in Ireland and the UK on demand, including the resumption of conference and events business levels and the continuing return of international travellers. “We continue to monitor the macro-economic backdrop and any potential for a slowdown, most notably in domestic leisure demand,” the groups said. “However, we are not seeing any such indicators in our trade levels to date.”

Mr Crowley said Dalata was well set to capitalise on the opportunities ahead.

“We continue our ambitious UK expansion plans with the recent purchase of Maldron Hotel Finsbury Park, London due to open in summer 2023 to be closely followed by our Maldron Hotel Shoreditch, London,” he said. “As we look ahead, Dalata’s robust balance sheet, financial resources, pipeline of talented people and excellent reputation position us strongly for further growth.”