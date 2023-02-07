AstraZeneca lodges plans for manufacturing facility in Blanchardstown

Covid-19 vaccine maker, AstraZeneca, has lodged plans for a $360 million (€337 million) “next generation” active pharma ingredient manufacturing facility for north Dublin.

In plans lodged with Fingal County Council by AstraZeneca subsidiary, Alexion Pharma Operations International Ltd, planning consultants for the pharma business, the PM Group has told the council that the proposal concerns the firm expanding its internal capability for late stage development and early commercial supply of small molecule active pharma ingredients to meet the future growing drug pipeline. Active pharma ingredients are the substances in drugs that are responsible for the beneficial health effects experienced by consumers.

The Alexion subsidiary proposal is scheduled to generate an additional 105 jobs when operational at its campus in the College Business and Technology Park in Blanchardstown.

Planning documents lodged with the application said that, subject to planning permission, construction will last for 25 months and is scheduled to start in April. . the facility is intended to be fully operational by the first quarter of 2026

The planning documents said that the new facility would comprise a new five-storey production building and supporting facilities, including four-storey extensions to the labs and warehouses which would manufacture small molecule active pharma ingredient products to meet Alexion’s future product pipeline needs.

Alexion was acquired by AstraZeneca in July, 2021, and the acquisition facilitated its entry into the area of medicines for rare diseases and enabled AstraZeneca and Alexion to further invest in research and development.

The environmental impact statement lodged with the application said that the facility would target the high value, low volume, highly potent products within Alexion’s future portfolio.

It added that “this proposed facility would also significantly reduce commercialisation lead times and costs, and introduce more sustainable manufacturing processes”.

The Alexion campus has a total of 983 staff and contractor personnel and the environmental statement that there are more personnel employee than previously envisaged due to t AstraZeneca acquisition of Alexion in 2021. It resulted in the relocation of 50 staff from Liffey Valley to the A; lexion campus and the establishment of a global headquarters with an additional 200 staff.

A decision is due on the application later this month.