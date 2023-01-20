JPMorgan rules out more special pay awards for CEO Jamie Dimon

JPMorgan Chase said it would not give longtime chief executive Jamie Dimon special awards “in the future” following investor pushback to a $50 million award last year. Photograph: Ting Shen/Bloomberg

JPMorgan Chase said it would not give longtime chief executive Jamie Dimon special awards “in the future” following investor pushback to a $50 million (€46 million) award last year.

The bank made the commitment in a regulatory filing on Thursday, which also showed the Wall Street giant paid Mr Dimon $34.5 million for his work in 2022. This was unchanged from the prior year despite the company suffering its steepest decline in profits in more than a decade.

JPMorgan said Mr Dimon, 66, was paid a base salary of $1.5 million and a $33 million performance-based bonus for 2022. The bank said its board of directors, which Dimon chairs, “considered his holistic performance across financial and non-financial performance dimensions” as part of determining his pay.

READ MORE

In 2022, JPMorgan reported record revenues but its full-year net income fell 22 per cent to $37.7 billion, the bank’s biggest full-year drop in profits since 2008 amid an industry-wide slump in investment banking fees.

Davos: Politics, business and climate change converge at the WEF Listen | 32:49 Climate change is one of the themes of this year’s World Economic Forum in Switzerland. Markets Correspondent, Joe Brennan, reports from Davos where a recent winter heatwave means the highest town in Europe has significantly less snowfall than usual. The Taoiseach, Finance Minister and a delegation from the IDA are there as part of Ireland’s attempt to court FDI. All three parties are awaiting news from Microsoft on how many Irish jobs will be among the plans announced today to cut its workforce by 10,000, globally.

Nevertheless, the group reported an 18 per cent return on tangible equity, ahead of its target of about 17 per cent. JPMorgan shares also outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 index and the KBW Bank index, although the stock was still down 15.3 per cent for the year.

Pay for the bank’s top executives emerged as a thorny issue last year following a decision to award Mr Dimon a one-off special award projected to be worth about $50 million over several years. This was in addition to the $34.5 million he was paid for 2021, which was his biggest pay packet since 2008.

A majority of shareholders ended up voting against the pay plan for the first time in a non-binding “say on pay” vote at the bank’s annual investor meeting.

Group-wide spending on pay rose 8 per cent in 2022 to $41.6 billion, in line with the rate at which it grew its number of employees who totalled just under 294,000 at the end of the year.

For 2021, James Gorman at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs’ David Solomon were each paid $35 million, edging out Mr Dimon as Wall Street’s highest-paid bank chief executive. Morgan Stanley and Goldman have yet to disclose their chief executive pay plans for 2022.

Mr Dimon has been head of JPMorgan since 2006, making him one of Wall Street’s longest-serving leaders. Forbes pegs his net worth at roughly $1.6 billion, much of which is in the bank’s stock. - Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023