Eir to charge customers €5.99 for paper bills

Eir will charge its customers for paper bills from next month. Customers who are signed up for paper bills will be charged €5.99 per bill, with the exception of those who are aged 65 years and older, customers with landlines only or those with accessibility issues.

The company has told customers currently signed up for paper bills that they can move to paperless billing “free of charge” by logging into their online account.

Eir said it was committed to a “greener, more sustainable Ireland” and since 2019 had removed 1.9 million sheets of paper from its retail operations and more than 18.5m sheets by customers moving to paperless.

“The next step of the journey is moving more customers to paperless billing,” it said. “Customers currently receiving paper bills are being contacted with details of how they can switch to paperless billing either through self-serve on my eir or by contacting our customer care team.

“Customers who wish to continue to receive paper bills will be charged €5.99 per bill from February 20th, 2023, with the exception of our Age Friendly customers 65 years old and over, customers with landlines only or those with accessibility issues.”