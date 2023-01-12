Immediate future of Altada in flux despite agreement to sell assets

The High Court on Wednesday appointed John Healy of Kirby Healy Chartered Accountants as official liquidator to the Cork-based business, which collapsed in recent months after running into financial difficulties last year. Photograph: iStock

The situation surrounding insolvent artificial intelligence company Altada Technology Solutions and 30 employees who have not been paid in five months remains in a state of flux, people familiar with the matter believe, despite an agreement by the company’s receiver to sell its assets to an Irish tech entrepreneur.

The High Court on Wednesday appointed John Healy of Kirby Healy Chartered Accountants as official liquidator to the Cork-based business, which collapsed in recent months after running into financial difficulties last year.

The court heard that the receiver, Nicholas O’Dwyer of Grant Thornton, had signed an agreement on Tuesday evening to sell Altada’s assets to Eoin Goulding, the Dublin-based tech entrepreneur who founded cybersecurity firm Integrity360.

Mr O’Dwyer had agreed not to conclude the sale by 4pm on Thursday and the matter is listed again for hearing next Monday morning before Mr Justice Brian Cregan. The parties have also agreed not to disburse any funds from the sale until January 27th.

However, it is not clear if the sale will be concluded before the end of the week. Even if it does close, people with knowledge of the matter believe it is unlikely to resolve all the issues at the company

It is understood that Mr Goulding has agreed to pay between €3 million and €5 million for the assets of Altada. Once the liquidator receives the money, the funds are likely to enable the company to satisfy its preferential creditors, including the Revenue Commissioners, which has a €1.6 million preferential claim, and some 30 employees who are owed €637,000 in back wages.

But a legal debate between the company’s liquidator, its receiver and Revenue over Mr O’Dwyer’s appointment as receiver to Altada last year on foot of a €500,000 loan to the business in September 2022 is likely to take some time to disentangle.

Revenue had threatened to object to the sale to Mr Goulding on the basis that Mr Healy’s preliminary report on the company’s affairs raised questions about the lawfulness of Mr O’Dwyer’s appointment and the loan charge underlying it. Barrister Declan Murphy, for the receiver, told the court that there is a “brewing row as to whether [Mr O’Dwyer] will be entitled to give all or any of the money to the debenture holders”.

Separately, the liquidator raised “weighty concerns” about certain items of expenditure and the use of company funds by directors, including round sum expense payments and payments related to travel, the court heard.

The sale of the Altada’s assets will not preclude Mr Healy from carrying out further investigations into the conduct of the directors in the months leading up to its ultimate collapse.

Mr Goulding and the company’s cofounder and director, Allan Beechinor, could not be reached for comment on Thursday.