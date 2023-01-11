Scale Ireland to hold regional summit next month

Scale Ireland is to hold a regional start-up summit in Galway in February, focusing on how to promote growth of start-ups and growing companies around the country.

The organisation, which is an independent body representing Irish tech start-ups and scale-up companies, is hosting the second such regional event, with support from Microsoft and Ireland Strategic Investment Fund.

Among the companies that will feature at the event are AMCS, CitySwift, Aerogen, Siren, XOcean, HoloToyz, ProVerum Medical, Tympany Medical and ENSO.

To coincide with the summit, Scale Ireland has launched its second State of Start-ups survey, which will question start-ups and scale-ups on the views on key issues affecting them, such as staffing, capital and State supports and regulations.

“Our second regional start-up summit is taking place at a critical time for the sector. The Government has also just published its new White Paper on Ireland’s enterprise policy,” said Scale Ireland chief executive Martina Fitzgerald. “So this is an important time for leading founders, investors and the wider tech community to gather and discuss the significant role of Ireland’s indigenous tech sector to our economic future. Our State of Start-ups survey will also provide us with vital information on the key issues facing founders.”

This year’s survey will also focus on wider issues such as inflation, encouraging more students to take up internships in start-ups and tackling gender balance in senior management and founder roles.

Scale Ireland chair Brian Caulfield said the feedback would be critical in ensuring that there is a greater understanding of the potential of the sector, as well as the challenges facing entrepreneurs.

The first Scale Ireland event was held in Cork last year, launched by then taoiseach Micheál Martin.