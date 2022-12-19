Plans submitted for 11 storey hotel in Dublin’s IFSC

The proposed 11 storey hotel would sit next to the Harbourmaster Bar (foreground) Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

The owner of the Harbourmaster Bar in Dublin’s docklands has applied to build an 11 storey hotel next to the business.

The proposed hotel would provide “much needed hospitality capacity within the area,” according to a planning report lodged with Sean Doyle’s Harbourmaster Bar Ltd’s 96 bedroom hotel planning application with Dublin City Council.

Downey Planning and Architecture contend that the proposal “incorporates a stellar architectural design that can make a real contribution to the wider city”.

The Merrion Square based planning and architectural consultancy state that following recent planning permissions for the area ranging from 10 to 16 storeys in height the proposed 11 storey height for the hotel is well established in the area.

READ MORE

The report states that the planned hotel “is a bespoke design to ensure that the scheme successfully integrates within the site’s context”.

The report points out that high quality building design is “in keeping with the modern and mid to high rise location of the site”.

The Downey planning report states that only a few years ago, the subject site was surrounded by derelict and abandoned buildings.

The report states that today, the site is now surrounded by mid-rise offices and flats and the wider area has been transformed into Dublin’s leading financial district, home to many of the world’s largest companies.

The applicants are seeking to build on a site occupied by a 1990s-built two storey extension to the Harbourmaster Pub.

The Harbourmaster Pub is a Protected Structure and was built between 1820 and 1840 and served as the Harbourmaster Dock Office.

The Downey report contends that the planned hotel scheme “will contribute to the establishment of the Protected Structure as a landmark within the area”.

The report states that the hotel design took into account the architectural character of the existing Harbourmaster Pub and it will enhance the character of the pre-existing buildings in the area.

Downey also argues that the scheme is unlikely to give rise to any significant or material negative impact on the commercial or residential amenity of adjoining properties.

A separate urban design statement submitted by Downey contends that developing a hotel at the location “would act as a catalyst for enhancing the life in the neighbourhood outside office working hours”.

A decision is due in February.