Colm Hannon, former chief executive of Adare Manor in Co Limerick.

Former Adare Manor chief executive Colm Hannon has died.

Mr Hannon, a native of Ballyglass, Co Mayo, held the post of CEO at the five-star luxury hotel and golf resort owned by wealthy businessman and racehorse owner JP McManus from 2015 until his retirement in April 2022.

He spent a total of 26 years working with the McManus family. In a statement on Friday, Adare Manor said: “It is with profound sadness that we learned of the passing of our former CEO, Colm Hannon, on Wednesday November 30th.”

Mr Hannon oversaw many significant developments and innovations at Adare Manor, such as the detailed renovation and restoration of the resort in 2016 and the hotel’s successful bid to host the Ryder Cup in 2027.

“His exceptional leadership and distinguished service were instrumental to the successful redevelopment of Adare Manor, and our position as a world-leading resort,” the group said

“The entire Adare Manor team are incredibly proud of his outstanding contribution to the hotel and our wider community, and we are eternally grateful for his legacy of excellence.”

Prior to his role at Adare Manor, Mr Hannon was general manager for Sandy Lane Resort in Barbados and resident manager for Cambridge Beaches Bermuda. He also previously held the role of CEO at Luttrellstown Castle.

Mr Hannon’s death notice said he “died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the exceptional care of Milford Care Centre”.

His funeral will take place at Mary Immaculate Church, Shannon, on Monday at 12pm followed by private cremation.