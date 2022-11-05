Dublin Twitter staff ‘should consider resigning’ in solidarity with those laid off, fired employees say

Twitter's Dublin headquarters on Cumberland Street was closed on Friday, November 4th, as some 500 staff were told whether they were being laid off or not. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Some staff who lost their jobs at Twitter’s Dublin office on Friday said others should consider resigning to send a message of solidarity to their former colleagues and the company’s new owner, Elon Musk.

“It’s just bizarre. I honestly don’t know how to feel. I knew it was going to be a big day after the news during the week, but you still don’t feel prepared for this,” one former staff member told The Irish Times.

The manner in which staff were let go, was “messed up,” he said. “It didn’t really sink in when the email came through. I don’t think it has sinked in yet at all.”

Twitter laid off around 50 per cent of its global workforce on Friday – a figure that Mr Musk and others have not disputed, amounting to an estimated 3,700 people.

Staff who lost their jobs in Ireland found their workplace access had been cut off on Friday morning as Mr Musk began cuts to the company’s global workforce. Employees being laid off were disconnected from the company’s email and other internal systems, with badge access also suspended. The company’s offices temporarily closed.

“People who got let go can’t even access our inbox. We’re just locked out from everything. I think people should resign, to be honest, to show [Musk] that the way this is being handled is a mistake,” another former staff member at the Dublin office told The Irish Times.

One woman at Twitter’s Dublin office, who was not affected by the lay-offs on Friday, said: “The question for those of us who are still there now is whether we even want to stay. It’s a good job, and we have good colleagues, but who wants to work for a company who has just done this?

“It could have just as easily been us. Some of it seems kind of random. We don’t know what’s going to happen over the next few weeks or months,” she said.

The social media platform said Twitter employees who are not affected by the lay-offs will be notified via their work email addresses, while those affected would be informed of next steps via their personal email.

The lay-offs among Twitter’s 7,500-strong workforce are a dramatic cost-cutting cull that comes a week after billionaire Mr Musk closed his $44 billion (€45 billion) buyout of the social media company.

Twitter, which established its European headquarters in Ireland in 2011, employs around 500 people at its Cumberland Place office in Dublin.

More than 50 per cent of Irish-based staff are expected to be affected by the cuts.