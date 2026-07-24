Russian missile strike kills six after Zelenskiy hosts US company making Patriots

Russian missile strikes hit the Kyiv region in Ukraine on Friday, killing at least six people. Photograph: Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP

A Russian ballistic missile attack on the Kyiv region of Ukraine on Friday afternoon killed at least six people and injured dozens more, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian attack on an oil facility in Russia killed six people and wounded 26 others, the regional governor said.

The Ukrainian Defence Industry Council, which describes itself as the country’s largest association of private defence manufacturers, said defence industry representatives were at a site in the Kyiv region that was hit by missiles.

Damage caused by Russian missile strikes in the Kyiv region on Friday. Photograph: Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP

The Russian strike came a day after Zelenskiy met in Kyiv with senior representatives of Raytheon, the US company that makes the Patriot air defence systems Ukraine desperately needs to counter the devastating ballistic missiles Russia uses to advance its invasion.

“Missiles for Patriot systems are the number one priority,” Zelensky said on social media where he reported the ballistic attack.

The Raytheon meeting came less than three weeks after US president Donald Trump said he would give Ukraine a licence to produce Patriots.

The pledge marked an important shift as Trump recently has adopted a more positive tone towards Zelenskiy.

Smoke billows into the sky following Ukrainian drone strikes on warehouses of Russian online retailer Wildberries in St Petersburg. Photograph: AP

In another sign that Ukraine is changing minds in Washington, ardent Trump ally Laura Loomer met Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Thursday. After years of minimising the invasion, she rebuked Russian president Vladimir Putin for missile attacks on Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader said late on Thursday he met a Raytheon delegation, adding that the company was ready to jointly produce Patriot interceptors with Ukraine.

The system is made up of radars, command-and-control systems and different types of interceptor missiles.

The company made no immediate comment about the meeting on its website or social media accounts.

“Our teams – both at the government level and from the private sector – will stay in close touch to work [it] out,” Zelenskiy said on social media.

Zelenskiy is keen to move quickly on a co-production agreement as Russia relentlessly fires ballistic missiles that are hard to stop and cause civilian casualties as well as inflicting huge damage on civilian areas.

The Ukrainian president has for several years been pleading for more and quicker Patriot deliveries from western partners. Ukraine has developed its own innovative air defences but large-scale production is vital.

Even so, experts and Kyiv officials have cautioned that setting up production in Ukraine would likely take years.

Putin has sought to portray Russia as negotiating from a position of strength in the war as the US engaged under Trump in a diplomatic push to end the war that has produced no results so far.

But since it first attack its neighbour in 2014, Russia has only captured about 20 per cent of the country.

Now, the Russian army’s advance is stalling due to Ukraine’s successful front line and mid- and long-range attacks using cutting-edge drone technology it has developed at home and that is now coveted by other countries, western officials and analysts say.

Ukraine has expanded its campaign of disruption with bigger and increasingly frequent drone attacks inside Russia that are hitting high-profile targets, causing fuel shortages and piling pressure on Putin.

Ukrainian forces again targeted the logistical hubs of Wildberries, Russia’s biggest online retailer that is often compared to Amazon, the company’s founder said on Friday.

Wildberries logistical facilities in St Petersburg, the adjacent Leningrad region and in Simferopol in illegally annexed Crimea came under attack, founder Tatyana Kim said.

Photographs and videos published by Russian media showed massive plumes of smoke rising over St Petersburg.

Ukraine in recent days struck four other Wildberries warehouses across Russia, causing massive fires.

Kyiv officials want ordinary Russians to feel the consequences of the war and question whether Putin can keep them safe. The almost daily attacks have caused consternation in Russia.

Ukrainian long-range weapons hit an oil facility about 1,350 miles from the Ukrainian border as well as a military plant, Zelenskiy said on Friday.

The plant in Russia’s Kirov region makes components for aircraft and missiles used in attacks on Ukrainian cities, Zelenskiy said.

The Ukrainian attack killed six people and wounded 26 others, according to regional governor Alexander Sokolov.

He did not identify the plant, but Astra online news outlet said it was the Avitec plant, making air defence missiles and aircraft components.

The Russian defence ministry reported on Friday morning that its air defences shot down 571 Ukrainian drones overnight. – AP