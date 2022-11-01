Web Summit start delayed after equipment dislodged from ceiling

Co-founder Paddy Cosgrave at a previous Web Summit. The start of this year's event was delayed by more than an hour after a piece of rigging dislodged from the ceiling at the venue. Photograph: Eric Luke / The Irish Times

The opening night of the Web Summit in Lisbon was held up for more than an hour on Tuesday after a camera and sound rigging became partly dislodged from the ceiling, causing concern in the crowd below.

The incident in the Altice Arena resulted in screams being heard around the hall, as people moved to get away from the path of the rigging if it fell to the floor.

After security restored calm in the hall, equipment was seen dangling from a single cable.

The incident delayed the opening of the Summit initially for 40 minutes. Summit co-founder, Paddy Cosgrave later came on stage to announce a further delay of 15 minutes due to ‘technical problems. Some of the attendees left the hall, while those remaining engaged in Mexican waves as time passed.

Finally, 70 minutes after the incident occurred, the opening ceremony resumed.