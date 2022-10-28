Web Summit cancels invitations to two speakers following ‘pro-Russian’ backlash

The Web Summit has withdrawn invitations to two speakers who have been accused of being pro-Russian.

Invitations to speak at the event in Lisbon next week were withdrawn for Max Blumenthal, editor-in-chief of far-left website The Grayzone, and Aaron Maté, a Canadian journalist who works for the same website, following a social media backlash.

Both have been accused of publishing anti-Ukrainian and pro-Russian tropes related to the war. The pair were personally invited by Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave, according to Mr Blumenthal.

Speaking on The Jimmy Dore Show, a talkshow on YouTube, he said: “We were invited by Paddy Cosgrave, who is an entrepreneur in Ireland.

READ MORE

“He is a very unique person, extremely educated on foreign policy issues and he believes in having a big tent and debating these issues that are determining history. He is open to divergent views. That is why he invited Noam Chomsky.

“I really want to thank him and his team for attempting to open this conversation up. There aren’t that many people who have the balls to do that.”

The Web Summit made the announcement on its Twitter feed stating that it is a “platform for rigorous debate. We have dedicated stages specifically for robust dialogue on contentious and defining issues of our times.

“Always, we aim to have a wide spectrum of views represented and to have opinions strongly challenged. At this time we have listened to advice and to views of our attendees. We are taking action to withdraw the Grayzone invitation.”

The Web Summit said it understood “the reaction of many to Grayzone’s presence in Lisbon and we pledge to approach the crucial issues of freedom of expression and platform technologies with greater care ... We apologise for the hurt caused.

“We have taken various actions in support of Ukraine and its tech community throughout the war of aggression and we will continue to do more as long as it continues.”

Grayzone has also been accused of sympathetic coverage of authoritarian regimes. In March Mr Blumenthal suggested that the attack on the theatre in Mariupol by Russian forces may have been a false flag operation by the far-right Azov battalion to drag Nato into the war.

Mr Maté has claimed the Ukrainian Government, which took over following the Maidan Revolution, was a “fascist-infused coup”.

He has consistently claimed that the US is funding “proxy warfare” against Russia and it is sabotaging any prospect of peace in Ukraine for its own ends.

Maté tweeted: “They’ve now cancelled us and make clear below that they bowed to pressure from those who oppose our journalism on the Ukraine proxy war. Our detractors can’t refute us, so they silence us.”

Veteran campaigner Noam Chomsky, who has been criticised by many in Ukraine for suggesting that the country is a “pawn” in a greater conflict between Nato and Russia, is still scheduled to appear at the Web Summit.