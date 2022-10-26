Outgoing IDA Ireland chief executive to join Grant Thornton

Outgoing IDA chief executive Martin Shanahan will head Grant Thornton’s Industry and foreign direct investment activities, the company said in a statement. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Outgoing IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan is to join Grant Thornton’s Irish unit, after leaving the State’s inward investment agency.

Mr Shanahan will head Grant Thornton’s Industry and foreign direct investment (FDI) activities, the company said in a statement.

The announcement comes a day after the IDA said Mr Shanahan would leave his post slightly earlier than planned after eight years leading the agency.

He had indicated in July he would step down early next year. Instead, he will now go on gardening leave before joining Grant Thornton in 2023.

READ MORE

“Martin is a highly experienced, senior leader who brings huge value to Grant Thornton,” managing partner Michael McAleer said. “He has led two government agencies at CEO level and has been integrally involved in both the development and execution of industrial policy for Ireland.

“Martin also has significant international experience, operating at the most senior levels of business.”

Mr Shanahan said: “Grant Thornton is a dynamic, inclusive and client-focused professional services firm with global reach, and I am excited to take on this opportunity to help drive its ambitious growth and expansion plans.” He said he was looking forward to helping “realise Grant Thornton’s ambition to be the international adviser of choice for FDI and the first port of call for companies coming to and operating in Ireland”.

IDA Ireland said on Tuesday it had appointed Mary Buckley as interim chief executive effective from Wednesday.

Ms Buckley is currently executive director of the IDA, a role she has filled since 2015. She is also a member of the agency’s executive leadership team.

In its latest annual report, the agency noted that total direct employment in IDA client companies grew to a record 275,384 last year. It also reported that multinationals supported by the agency contributed 72 per cent of Irish export sales and 70 per cent of corporation tax receipts in 2021.