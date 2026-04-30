Munster confirm Roger Randle will not join province as attack coach

Rugby coach Roger Randle talks to the media during a Chiefs Super Rugby Aotearoa training session at Ruakura Research Centre on March 16, 2021 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Michael Bradley/Getty Images)

Munster Rugby have confirmed that Roger Randle will not be joining the province as their attack coach.

Hiring Clayton McMillan’s former assistant at the Chiefs had created significant discord both within the organisation and among the fan base, and as a consequence the province and Randle have “mutually agreed” not to proceed with the appointment of the Kiwi to succeed Bath-bound Mike Prendergast next season.

In a statement on Thursday night, the province announced: “Following recent discussions and having considered the circumstances that have developed after the announcement, Roger and Munster Rugby have mutually agreed not to proceed with the appointment.”

General manager Ian Costello said: “This has been a difficult conclusion to reach, but after recent discussions, it became clear that this was the best course of action for Roger, his family and Munster Rugby.

“Our focus remains on supporting the team for the rest of the season and ensuring we have the best structures and systems in place for the 2026/27 season.”

McMillan said: “I want to acknowledge Roger’s professionalism throughout this process and the way he has engaged in what have been difficult discussions for everyone.

“I am personally disappointed that we will not have the opportunity to work together at Munster. I know Roger well, he’s an outstanding person and coach, and I believe he would have brought a real quality to the programme.

“My priority and immediate focus is supporting the players and staff, who have shown resolute focus during a challenging period, to deliver the strongest possible finish to the season.”

Randle’s appointment had provoked disquiet among Munster supporters and activists due to an allegation of rape against Randle in 1997 made in Durban, South Africa, when the one-time winger was touring with New Zealand’s Hurricanes for a Super Rugby fixture.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 01: Assistant Coach Roger Randle of the Chiefs looks on prior to the round 10 Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the Blues and the Chiefs at Eden Park, on May 01, 2021, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)

In Munster’s statement, Randle said: “I am deeply saddened that unfounded allegations from nearly 30 years ago — all–gations I have always denied — hav– resurfaced during this process and overshadowed what was a wonderful opportunity to contribute to Munster Rugby.

“I want to state clearly that these claims are false, and I maintain my complete and unwavering innocence, as I always have.

“It became clear that the renewed public attention around these allegations had created circumstances where proceeding with the role was no longer the right outcome for our family. This is something that we accept with genuine sadness and disappointment.

“My priority now is supporting my family and moving forward, while continuing to stand by the truth.

“I would like to sincerely thank Clayton, the wider Munster Rugby organisation and its supporters, and I wish them every success in the future.”

In the fallout from the initial announcement of Randle’s appointment, it transpired that three former players with over 200 Munster caps between them – Billy Holland, Killian Keane and Mick O’Driscoll – had all resigned from their roles as independent members of the Professional Games Committee.

This is understood to have been in protest at the lack of consultation with the PGC and raised serious questions about how Munster is governed.

Further resignations followed, this time from voluntary members of its Commercial Advisory Group, including its chairman Aongus Hegarty, the 2013 Recipient of the Outstanding Achievement Alumni Award in Business. Limerick-born and raised, and hugely respected, Hegarty served as President of Dell for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and is a dedicated patron and council member of Special Olympics Ireland.

Munster must now begin a new search for their next attack coach. This episode has been an unpleasant and avoidable saga from start to finish had there been more consultation and, contrary to one of Munster’s statement, had due diligence been carried out. One ventures this might not be the end of the mater either.