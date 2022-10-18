Clare GAA rebuffed in land rezoning plan

Clare County Council’s chief executive has rebuffed a bid by the county’s GAA board to have “a large area of land” near Ennis rezoned for housing.

The GAA management committee wanted to have land around its county headquarters in Clarecastle, currently zoned variously as recreation or car parking rezoned to housing in a move that would have greatly inflated the value of the site, which mainly comprises a GAA pitch. It hired KPMG to make a submission on the issue on its behalf to the council as part of the 2023-2029 county development plan process.

KPMG made its case to the council’s development plan consultation process with the help of an analysis it carried out of the planning permission pipeline for the area. It contended that, if current trends of inactivity continue, the draft plan will not deliver on its targets to build 1,550 homes for expected population growth of 2,705 people in Ennis.

However, in his report to councillors ahead of a meeting on Thursday to discuss submissions, council chief executive Pat Dowling has recommended no change to the zoning of the site.

In his report, Mr Dowling noted that the submission “relates to a large area of land zoned ‘Recreation’”. He said he was satisfied that sufficient land had been zoned within Ennis and its environs to accommodate the housing units needed to meet expected population growth in the town between next year and 2029.

“Given that there is adequate provision of zoned land within the settlement area I consider the zoning of these lands is neither necessary or appropriate and would be contrary to proper planning and sustainable development,” he said.

Clare GAA earlier this year improved its financial position with an estimated €1.1 million before costs raised from a €100 ticket draw for a four-bedroom house in Lahinch.