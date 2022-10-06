Seafood economy worth €1.3bn last year

The value of the State’s seafood economy last year increased to €1.26 billion as exports grew by 11 per cent to €679 million.
In his report attached to Bord Iascaigh Mhara’s (BIM’s) 2021 annual report, BIM’s chief executive, Jim O’Toole said that the increase in exports “was a significant achievement given the circumstances” during the year, which had seen Covid restrictions.
Mr O’Toole said: “Overall, the value of the sector to the economy rose to €1.26 billion, up from €1.09 billion in 2020. This is the highest value seen since 2016 and represents a growth in GDP of 15.3 per cent compared to 2020. The main driver of growth was from exports, with an increase in value of 11 per cent to €679 million in 2021.”
In 2021, there were 16,430 employed in the seafood sector.
The overall spend by BIM last year in driving the sector increased by €6.44 million or 16 per cent from €38.64 million to €45.08 million. This included its Industry Capital Development spend rising by 49 per cent from €17.6 million to €26.6 million. The bulk of this came under the Sea Fisheries heading.
Will interest rates peak sooner than expected?
During 2021, BIM implemented 18 grant schemes for the seafood sector, with 907 grant payments totalling €20.86 million in grant aid.
Of these, 15 schemes were co-funded at a rate of 50 per cent by the European Maritime Fisheries Fund (EMFF) and this accounted for grant payments of €10.39 million.
Staff numbers at BIM last year reduced from 125 to 122 as staff costs reduced from €8.39 million to €8.07 million. The only staff member to earn over €100,000 last year was chief executive, Jim O’Toole who received €136,000.
BIM’s total income for the year was €47.83 million, which was mainly funded by a Government grant of €45.9 million.
The annual report shows that last year BIM incurred a €95,000 cost under legal settlements, which broke down into settlements paid of €62,000 and associated legal costs of €33,000. BIM also incurred a further €51,000 cost in legal fees from legal proceedings.