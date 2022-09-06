Request for oral hearing on Dublin Airport drop off charges rejected

An Bord Pleanála will hear an appeal against plans to charge for dropping off passengers at Dublin Airport. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins

An Bord Pleanála has turned down a request to hold an oral hearing into contentious plans by Dublin’s airport operator to install a tolling system for a new drop-off and pickup zone at the airport.

In a letter to independent Cllr Joe Newman, who opposes the plan and had requested the oral appeal, it said the appeal could be dealt with “adequately through written procedures”. But it also warned that it will not be able to decide the case within the statutory time frame “due to the backlog in cases”.

The appeals board has deferred making a decision until as late as October 24th.

Fingal County Council granted planning permission for the controversial project only for it to be stalled after member of the council, Cllr Newman, lodged an appeal. The appeal includes a submission by Fine Gael Senator Emer Currie.

Commenting on the board decision, Senator Currie said: “This is an issue of both national and local importance because there is such limited choice when it comes to travelling to Dublin Airport, especially when people are already struggling with fuel and other rising costs.

“We’ve yet to hear how the introduction of set down charges benefits anyone, except the DAAs bottom line. Now that a new interim CEO is in place [at DAA], I’d call on her to look at this again.”

Earlier this year, DAA group head of communications Kevin Cullinane said the new tolling system was designed to “reduce car journeys to and from the airport and to encourage passengers to make greater use of public transport”. He said that funds raised by the new system would be ring-fenced for sustainability initiatives at the airport.

However, objectors argue that the limited public transport links in place mean most airport users have no option but to travel there by car.

Planning consultants for DAA, Coakley O’Neill Town Planning said the proposals would result in a more co-ordinated, controlled and efficient management of passenger drop off and pick up.