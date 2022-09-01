Aldi to create 140 jobs as part of €63m Connacht expansion

Aldi is opening six new stores in Mayo and Galway over the next two years, and upgrading a further four. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Aldi Ireland has announced plans to invest €63 million in the west of Ireland over the next two years, which it says will create 140 new jobs.

The German-owned supermarket chain said it will open new stores in stores in Ballina and Ballyhaunis in Co Mayo, and in Tuam, Mountbellew, Athenry and Monivea Road in Galway. It will also upgrade stores in Portumna, Clifden, Galway Retail Park and Ballinasloe, some of which are already complete.

In a statement, Aldi group managing director Niall O’Connor said the company is “doubling-down” on its “commitment to providing access to the best value groceries in Ireland right across the region”.

“The cost-of-living crisis is impacting every household and we are very aware what it means for our customers,” he said.

Aldi will open its new store in Ballina on Thursday, its fifth supermarket in Co Mayo.