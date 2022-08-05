Tetrarch wins permission for 266 new homes in Saggart

Developer Tetrarch Capital has won permission to build 266 homes at Saggart in west Dublin, despite an objection from the Department of Defence which had warned of potential impact on Casement Aerodrome.

An Bord Pleanála gave the go-ahead for the company to build 51 houses, 38 duplexes and 177 apartments and a creche at Mill Road in Saggart, close to the Citywest Hotel.

The Department of Defence objected as it was concerned the development could “negatively impact flight operations in the vicinity of Casement Aerodrome,” The Irish Times reported in March.

An Bord Pleanála granted permission for the development but ordered one apartment block be reduced by two storeys in height, among a total of 30 conditions. Overall, the development will be marginally reduced in size from the 275 homes for which Tetrarch had originally sought permission.

Tetrarch Residential Ltd lodged a strategic housing development (SHD) scheme in January comprising 185 apartments, 51 houses and 38 duplex units.

“The proposed development would constitute an acceptable residential density,” the board said in its decision. In turn it would be “acceptable” in terms of design and height as well as what impact it would have on traffic and pedestrian safety, the board said.

“The proposed development would, therefore, be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area,” it added.

“Tetrarch Residential welcomes the decision by An Bord Pleanála to grant planning permission for the Mill Road scheme and the support expressed by South Dublin County Council for the project during the planning process,” a company spokesman said. “The development at Mill Road will provide much-needed affordable and social homes in an area of significant population growth and very strong demand for high-quality new homes.”

The board ordered Tetrarch to submit revised plans taking account of the reduced height of the apartment block as well as removing some parking spaces at the front of the development and the installation of “opaque” glazing on 10 houses near the southwestern boundary of the site. Those changes are all “In the interests of aviation safety and proper planning and sustainable development,” it added.

The Department of Defence had objected to the plans, as one of the apartment blocks “penetrates” a restricted area, “which is intended to protect aircraft which are visually manoeuvring in the vicinity of an aerodrome,” according to the board’s inspector’s report. The site is across the N7 dual carriageway from Casement Aerodrome.

When making its original planning application, Tetrarch said it intended to negotiate with South Dublin County Council for a pricing structure for all units in the development to accommodate of affordable and social homes.

Planning consultants for Tetrarch said at the time the proposed development would “constitute the first large-scale, privately delivered residential development devoted entirely to social and affordable tenure, including a very material quantum of affordable to sell units”.