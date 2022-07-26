Dublin Airport ground handler has almost 3,000 misplaced bags

Aer Lingus is dealing with around 1,200 missing bags at the moment.

One Dublin Airport ground handling business has almost 3,000 misplaced bags waiting delivery to their owners, politicians heard on Tuesday.

Darren Moloney, managing director Sky Handling Partners, confirmed that the company had 2,897 misplaced bags at Dublin Airport.

The bags were mostly misplaced from flights arriving from hubs including Toronto in Canada and Amsterdam, Mr Moloney told the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Transport.

He said that Dublin Airport owner, DAA, had given the company a separate secure premises where it can hold the bags. The company uses this to sort baggage and deliver it to its owners.

Missing bags and delayed or cancelled flights have dogged air travel’s recovery in Europe and US as airports, ground handlers and airlines have struggled to cope with unexpectedly high passenger numbers.

Passengers have been complaining of missing or delayed bags as the airline continues to deal with disruptions across European and North American air travel networks.

Ms Embleton told the that the airline had 1,200 open files on misplaced baggage, down from a peak of 1,800.

The airline chief said that around 60 per cent of the bags that are delayed or misplaced are transferring from other airlines to Aer Lingus. “In some cases we have never seen or touched those bags,” she said.

Ms Embleton noted that the problem arose frequently with flights from hubs including London Heathrow, Amsterdam and Paris.

Meanwhile, Vincent Harrison, general manager of Dublin Airport said its owner, DAA, had either closed, or was at an advanced stage of completing, more than 75 per cent of compensation claims received by passengers who missed flight as a result of delays on May 29th.

Around 1,400 passengers missed flights from Dublin after a rostering mix-up and unexpected absences left the airport with fewer security staff than it needed on the last Sunday in May.