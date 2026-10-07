Budget 2027 Q&A: Your questions answered

Good morning and welcome to our live Budget 2027 Q&A.

Here we are going to dig down into the detail of what it all means for you with Dominic Coyle, Deputy Business Editor at The Irish Times; Beryl Power, tax director at PwC Private Clients; and Ruth Gilligan, manager at PwC Private Client Services.

You can submit any questions you have on the form below.

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Investment Scheme

Illustration: Paul Scott

Q: What is the interest rate in the new investment scheme?

From Maria

A: We’re a long way from that yet – the accounts will not even be available until July of next year. But your question also highlights one of the things people are going to have to familiarise themselves with under this new scheme.

This is not like a bank account or An Post savings cert that offers a set rate of interest; these will be investments in things like shares and bonds.

And the investment gain will be determined by what investments or fund you pick and how they perform. You could do very well or, if unlucky with market volatility, you could lose money. So the concept of “interest rate” does not really apply. – DC

Housing

Research found there was a 'slight tip up' in inflation in January and February before a 'spike' in March. Illustration: Paul Scott

Q: Has there been any meaningful changes in the situation for people renting? Not the rent a room scheme, but the cost of renting and availability of rental properties itself?

From E

A: The only real change in Budget 2027 is the €150 increase in the rent tax credit from €1,000 to €1,150 for a single person and by €300 to €2,300 for a couple from January.

Other than that, no measures were announced to affect the cost of renting or the availability of property apart from the rent a room scheme you mentioned.

This has been extended to include standalone buildings in people’s gardens so, in that sense, it might make more properties available, but that is it. – DC

Pensions

Illustration: Paul Scott

Q: As a public servant retiree on a low to moderate pension with no other benefits or pensions, are there any advantages in this budget that will benefit and raise my income?

From Bernie

A: The State pension has been increased by €10 per week. There have been tax changes that you might benefit from such as the increase in the standard rate band by €2,500, and also the personal tax credit has been increased by €125.

I have attached a link to the PwC calculator which will be able to give you a more accurate calculation of the tax savings based on your circumstances. – BP

Childcare

Illustration: Paul Scott

Q: For the childcare increase for up to senior infants, is there a National Childcare Scheme increase from €2.14?

From Eoghan

Yes, the National Childcare Scheme subsidy will increase from €2.14 to €2.50 per child for up to 45 hours per week. However, this will not come into effect until September 2027. – RG

Housing

Illustration: Paul Scott

Q: Why raise the Help to Buy rebate by €5,000 while not adjusting the €500,000 property price cap?

The scheme remains redundant to majority of buyers in Dublin, commuter towns and other cities across the country. The extra €5,000 does not unlock any new homes or help affordability?

From Adam

A: It is a little puzzling alright. There was no massive pressure to increase the value of the Help to Buy relief.

Where there was some concern was this €500,000 cap, given that properties in many parts of Dublin and surrounding counties are no longer available to first-time buyers using Help to Buy as they are priced above that level.

Yet the Minister has raised the value of the relief but left the cap in place. As you say, with the cap on property values in place, the extra €5,000 relief does not “unlock any new homes” for first-time buyers.

It remains to be seen whether this will be amended come the Finance Act but, as it stands, the Minister’s choice serves only to draw attention to the limitations of the scheme rather than its generosity, which seems an odd choice. – DC

Investment Scheme

Illustration: Paul Scott

Q: Can I open an investment account in my child’s name and use it as a future investment fund for them and invest the maximum annual exempt inheritance?

Given any current savings scheme for them would be subject to deemed disposal etc.

From Dara McGann

A: No, that will not be allowed. Access to these new personal investment accounts will be limited to people over the age of 18. – DC

Tax

Illustration: Paul Scott

Q: I am retired and have a pension of €56,000. My husband earns €70,000. How will will we benefit from budget tax wise?

From Maria

A: The budget announced an increase in the standard rate cut off point, meaning you will pay less at the higher income tax rate of 40 per cent.

In addition to this, they have increased the personal tax credits, employee tax credit and earned income tax credits by €125.

As everyone’s circumstances are different, you may input your personal details to the income tax calculator to find out how the budget changes directly impact you.

This will compare your 2026 take home pay to the 2027 take home pay which is a useful tool. – RG

Education

Across-the-board €150 permanent cut to student fees

Q: I have three children in university, and I’m paying rent and fees for them. No SUSI grants due to us having saved hard for this time. Anything in this budget for us?

From Geraldin

There are a couple of things here... and a few unknowns. Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers did announce a “permanent reduction to the student contribution fee of €150”, which brings the fee down to €2,850 from €3,000.

The disregard of the first €3,000 in fees before tax relief can be claimed will be adjusted to match this. So you will, as now, be able to claim tax relief against the fees of your second and third children at 20 per cent.

Also, as now, you will be entitled to a rent tax credit if you’re paying their rent – at least on one property.

Chambers in his speech also said: “I will also provide for enhanced and new student contribution fee grants for families with more than one child attending higher education.”

What that means we will have to wait to find out. SUSI maintenance grants will increase by 4.5 per cent. The Minister said the grant changes will benefit over 150,000 students and their families.

The SUSI grant increases and rent tax credit changes – it rises by €150 for a single person to €1,150 and by €300 for a couple to €2,300 – kick in from January. – DC

Housing

Illustration: Paul Scott

Q: Is the rent tax credit increase applicable to 2026?

From David

The rent tax credit is increasing by €150 to €1,150 for a single person and by €300 to €2,300 for a couple.

Those increases will apply only for the 2027 and 2028 tax years – not this year – so you will be able to claim only at the existing level – €1,000 for a single person or €2,000 for a couple – for 2026. – DC

Housing

Illustration: Paul Scott

Q: Will the increased Help to Buy not just result in increased house prices? Has the Government determined the pros of doing this will outweigh the cons?

From Fiona

A: There is an ongoing debate as to whether the Help to Buy scheme is of genuine assistance to aspiring first-time homebuyers or simply something that only further inflates property prices.

From a Government perspective, it is certainly seen as giving the impression of positive action to support homebuyers.

One issue with the latest increase in the amount available under the scheme is that the €500,000 cap on properties that it applies to remains in place, effectively locking swathes of homebuyers in Dublin out of the market. – DC

Investment Scheme

Illustration: Paul Scott

Q: Now that the Government has brought out this investment scheme, do you believe it is likely the momentum to do away with the deemed disposal rule for exchange traded funds will stall, or do you still see progress towards eventually scrapping that rule?

From Liam Sweeney

A: The Government has committed even in this budget to “continue the work on the wider [investment] regime, including the rate of taxation, deemed disposal and the administrative burden facing investors” with Minister for Finance Simon Harris also saying: “I intend to make further progression removing barriers to investment.” – DC

Income Tax

Illustration: Paul Scott

Q: Was there any indication the Mortgage Interest Tax Credit would be extended?

From Stephen

A: The mortgage interest tax credit was conspicuous by its absence from the budget speeches. The credit is due to expire at the end of this year and, despite the fact that mortgage rates are now rising again, it appears that it may be allowed to expire. – DC

Solar panels

Illustration: Paul Scott

Q: What does this budget mean for homeowners with solar panels? Many people have installed solar panels at considerable cost, banking on selling a certain amount of electricity back to the grid, to help cover the cost.

From Nuala

A: The exemption from income tax, USC and PRSI for the microgeneration of electricity is being increased from €400 to €600 for profits arising to an individual who generates energy from renewable resources for their own consumption.

The exempted profits are those arising from the domestic generation of electricity which is supplied to the grid. – BP

Pensions

Illustration: Paul Scott

Q: Was there any movement in the €115,000 relevant earnings cap when applying the age-based percentage limits for tax-free pension contributions? Did the percentage movements change?

From Stephen

A: There was no change in relation to tax relief on contributions to private pension schemes – either in the percentage of income you can put into a pension in a year for tax relief purposes or the €115,000 cap on earnings against which those percentages apply. – DC

Income Taxes

Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers and Minister for Finance Simon Harris during a photocall at Government buildings ahead of their respective speeches. Photograph Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

Q: The income tax band has been raised to €46,500. Is this double indexed to make up for no indexation in last year’s budget?

From Andreea

A: The Government is not likely to admit that the scale of the increase this year has been influenced by their failure to do anything on the standard rate band in the last budget.

However, Minister for Finance Simon Harris did say: “I want people at home to know that we’ve heard loud and clear the importance of a personal income tax package.”

The €2,500 increase is slightly more than had been expected, but only slightly. Anything below a €2,000 increase would have been seen as a letdown. – DC

Investment Scheme

Illustration: Paul Scott

Q: How much control do individuals have into the investments made under the scheme?

From Katie O’Shaughnessy

A: We don’t yet know how products under the scheme will be designed. They will not become available until July of next year.

However, you would expect that there will be a fair degree of choice among providers in the range of investments and investment approach.

And it also appears there will be nothing to prevent people moving investments from one product to another. – DC